The 66th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is bearing down like a hungry linebacker on the blitz. The summer football classic’s history book is a thick and rich one since the game began back in 1954.
There are also some impressive family histories in the annual contest that pits the top recent high school graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire against one another. Many families boast brothers who have been selected for the contest. A number of father-son combinations have found their way into Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl history. It has even seen three-generation Shrine families with the grandfather, son and grandson earning a place on the field.
Here’s a twist: How about a grandfather-daughter-grandson combo? That is the story in the Moore family archives.
The late James Moore played in the third Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl in 1956, the only scoreless tie in the history of the game. Moore was representing the Bennington High Catamounts for Vermont in the game that was played in Manchester, New Hampshire that year.
Thirty-one years after James Moore played in that 0-0 game, he got to go up to Dartmouth College to watch his daughter Laura Moore as a cheerleader for the 1987 Maple Sugar Bowl.
On Aug. 3, Ryan Moore, James’ grandson, will trot onto Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium as the Vermont quarterback wearing the helmet of Rutland High School.
Ryan helped take Rutland all the way to the Division I state championship game in 2018, where the Raiders fell to Mount Mansfield.
It was a different time in 1956 when James Moore and his teammates reported to Shrine camp for Fair Haven coach Ralph Kehoe. Gas was 22 cents a gallon and the average price of a house was $11,700.
Football was different, too. It was not the wide open game of today with the Spread offense. You are not likely to see a scoreless tie on Aug. 3.
Vermont did have a chance to score that day in 1956 when Springfield’s Bobby Zielonko broke loose on a 24-yard run but he was caught from behind.
Now, Ryan Moore gets his opportunity to direct the Vermont attack in an age when offenses are far more prolific and imaginative than when his grandfather played.
During a recent workout with the Vermont team, Ryan demonstrated a live arm with a great deal of accuracy.
“He is a kid who waited his turn as a senior and proved everyone wrong,” Rutland High coach Mike Norman said. “He is probably the only one who thought he was going to be the quarterback. He is a big reason why we were able to do what we did.
“He is a pleasure to coach. He worked his tail off to get what he wanted.”
“My grandfather died before I was born but when I was a freshman or sophomore, my father showed me his certificate from the Shrine Game,” Moore said.
“He was a man of few words,” Ryan’s father Scott said of his own father. “He didn’t talk a lot about the Shrine Game. I think he didn’t want to put any pressure on my brother and I.
“I know he would be very happy about Ryan being in the game.”
Ryan Moore didn’t think the third generation deal with his family in the Shrine Bowl would happen because he was not on the original roster.
“The quarterbacks were going to be Cam Coloutti (Fair Haven) and Jake Cady (St. Johnsbury),” Moore said.
But then one day, Moore was sitting at the kitchen table eating his supper before his team’s Division I basketball playoff game against Lyndon Institute. He looked at his phone and there was a tweet from WSYB’s Jack Healey listing the Rutland High players who had made the Vermont Shrine squad. Moore’s name was on the list.
“I said, ‘this can’t be right,’” Moore said.
It was right. Cady was unable to play due to being a scholarship player at Division II Assumption College and having an early preseason camp date.
It was a couple of minutes after he saw the tweet that Moore received the call from Vermont head Shrine coach Marty Richards.
Moore will be alternating with Coloutti at quarterback.
“The offense isn’t incredibly different (from Rutland’s),” Moore said.
And he still has Rutland’s 1,000-yard back Dakota Peters on his unit for this game.
This will be Moore’s final football game. He heads to St. Michael’s College, a school that does not offer football.
That places even more importance on this game in some ways, Moore said.
“It’s kind of the swan song,” said Moore, who will major in accounting and business at SMC.
He will have plenty of family on hand at Dave Wolk Stadium. Susan (James’ widow) along with Laura will be among those in the stands.
When Laura was a cheerleader in the Maple Sugar Bowl, Vermont fell to New Hampshire 20-17.
The Moore clan has experienced a tie and a loss in the series. Now Ryan Moore will be trying to help deliver the win.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.