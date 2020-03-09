FRANCONIA, N.H. — The Vermont boys alpine ski team, featuring skiers from Rutland High School, Woodstock Union High School and Burr and Burton Academy, took first place at the 37th annual Eastern High School Championships this weekend. The Vermont girls team came in fifth.
The top local finisher on the boys team was Dylan Roussel of RHS, who came in sixth in the Slalom. Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson and teammate Reed Martin placed 20th and 30th respectively.
Martin also placed 50th in the Giant Slalom. On the girls side, Maggie Parker and Abigail Masillo of WHUS were the top local finishers in the Slalom discipline, finishing 27th and 34th respectively. Annabelle Gray of BBA and Rutland’s Ashleah Adams claimed 38th and 48th respectively.
Fellow Bulldogs Christina Gregory and Francesca Levitas finished 90th and 92nd respectively. Masillo also finished 36th in the Giant Slalom. Adams placed 45th, while Gray placed 59th. Parker claimed 62nd, while Levitas and Gregory placed 74th and 95th respectively.
BASEBALL
CU sweeps doubleheader
ANNADALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. — The Castleton baseball team swept Bard College in a Sunday doubleheader.
In their first game, the Spartans started behind, with the Raptors up 8-1 after two innings. Davis Mikell’s double to center field became the turning point, however, as this led to 3 RBIs. Mounting a comeback, John Stewert III homered to right field to bring himself and Mikell to home plate.
Ryan Lawrence and Jeremy Johnson followed their teammates’ steps to bring four Spartans around the diamond, giving Castleton a 10-8 lead.
The Spartans continued their momentum in the fourth, scoring six more. Stewart singled, but two errors brought him to second. Evan Keegan’s home run to left center brought him and Stewart home.
Although the Raptors clawed into the deficit, the Spartans continued to score each inning. Adam Newton rounded things out with two strikeouts and giving up only one hit and one walk. The Spartans defeated the Raptors 23-14 in seven innings.
In Game 2, Castleton struck first with Bard’s Elliot Goldstein walked five Spartans to give them two runs. An RBI by Estaban Rivera would cut the lead in half, however.
Castleton extended its lead in the second and third innings with walks from Ryan Lawrence and Mikell. An error by Robert Arciola allowed Lawrence to return home, and a passed ball brought Mikell home as well.
Three RBI’s by Andy Kenosh, Hunter Perkins and Jake Spielberg put the Spartans up by three more points in the sixth. Although Brandon Kaminsky grounded out to second base, bringing Dillon Daine home for Bard, Castleton won the game 9-3 in seven innings.
The Spartans (6-4) travel to Newport News, Va. Thursday to take on The Apprentice School.
FOOTBALL
Spartans honor seniors
CASTLETON — The Castleton football team formally wrapped up the 2019 season and began the process towards the 2020 season as it hosted its annual year-end banquet Sunday.
The Spartans honored six active players and one alum, as well as announced team captains for next season. Dustin Rock and Seth Gewanter retain their titles for the second consecutive year, while Anthony Martinez joined their ranks for the coming season.
The Spartans also revealed their 2020 schedule — nine games overall with four to be played at David Wolk Stadium. Castleton opens the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Plymouth State; the 11th consecutive opening game between the Spartans and Panthers. Castleton will host Fitchburg State September 12 in its home opener.
Head Coach Tony Volpone and his staff handed out six awards.
Martinez earned Offensive Player of the Year as well as landed Second-Team All-LEC accolades, ranking among ECFC leaders in catches, yards and touchdowns. Martinez made 46 receptions for 683 yards and five TD’s all year. Chris Rice earned the Defensive Player of the Year as he led the league with 18 tackles for a loss and had a program record seven sacks. He also landed a spot on the All-ECFC First Team.
Lucas Morse was named Special Teams Player of the Year as he earned four tackles, a blocked punt that was almost a touchdown and an outside recovery this season.
Austin Crosier earned the Scholar Athlete Player of the Year for his performance in the classroom as well as his dedication on the field; exemplifying what it means to be a student-athlete. Crosier earned three ECFC Academic Honors in his three years of eligibility.
Devin Wollner was named Impact Player of the Year after averaging 4.4 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns in his rookie year.
Senior Captain Lukas Carlson won the final award, the Spartan Award, for his dedication to the team both during practices and during games. He had 30 tackles this season, as well as a sack and two pass breakups.
Former linebacker Jakob Trautwein, ‘18, was inducted into the Castleton Football Wall of Fame. Trautwein finished his career as the 3rd best tackler in program history with 307. He had a program record 142 tackles in the 2016 season and was ranked No. 2 in the nation that year. He compiled 117 tackles the subsequent season and was a two-time ECFC All-Conference player, leading the league in tackles in both 2016 and 2017.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Fitchburg 19, CU 14
CASTLETON —The Castleton women’s lacrosse team fell to Fitchburg State 19-14 Sunday.
Gabrielle Scibilia opened things up with a goal for the Falcons in 54 seconds into the game. Erin Shuttle responded less than 30 seconds later to tie it.
The Falcons scored three goals in two minutes to take a 4-1 lead. Despite goals from Shuttle and teammate Elizabeth Lumbra, Fitchburg attacked again with three more goals in less than a minute to extend their lead.
Castleton kept knocking, but Fitchburg outscored them 5-3 going into halftime. Down 13-6 going into the second half, the Spartans scored three consecutive goals to make it 13-9. The Falcons responded with a four-goal run, however, and maintained control.
Castleton recorded more goals from Shuttle and teammates Aubra Linn, Morgan Derosia and Nicole Trivino, but the Spartans could not break past the five-point deficit, and were scoreless in the last four minutes of play.
Shuttle led the Spartans with four goals and two assists. Derosia scored four goals as well, while Linn recorded a hat trick.
Madison Alves led all scorers with five goals. Eva Kozikowski and Julia Miele and Scibilia recorded three goals each.
The Spartans drop to 1-3 and host Plattsburgh State Tuesday at 6 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
Wheeler, Kidder earn honors
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton’s Jared Wheeler and Rowan Kidder were named Little East Conference Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week respectively after the Spartans’ 9-0 win against Northern Vermont-Johnson Saturday.
The Spartans improve to 1-1 and host MCLA Wednesday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 61, Maine 50
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s basketball captains Anthony Lamb and Everett Duncan combined for 38 points as the top-seeded Catamounts defeated eighth-seeded Maine 61-50 in the 2020 America East quarterfinals on Saturday night.
UVM advanced to play No. 4 UMBC Tuesday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.