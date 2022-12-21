When a team is rebuilding, there are times when the victories aren't necessarily the ones found in the win column.
It's more about the steps they take that lay the foundation for what what they hope lays down the road.
The Rutland girls hockey team took some big steps forward in a 9-2 loss to rival Burr and Burton Academy Wednesday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
When the teams met on the same ice last year, it was RHS cruising to a 5-1 victory and in their matchup at Riley Rink in Manchester, Rutland won 9-2. That was a different Rutland team, one fortified by a standout senior class.
This year's Rutland squad is light on experience, but high on heart. That heart was beating out of their chest in the opening period when RHS did something it hadn't done in its previous four games – score a goal.
With BBA already up by two goals, freshman Taylor Swett found the back of the net with 5:28 left in the first period, scoring in a congested goal-scoring area. She got an assist from fellow freshman Piper Newman and sophomore Elle Molalley.
RHS's bench erupted like it had just won a state championship when it happened. It was a special moment for the group in an early-season schedule where those moments have been hard to come by.
You could see the monkey jumping off Rutland's back when the puck found the back of the net.
"We told the girls today that if we can get that first goal it's going to change the momentum for the rest of our season," said first-year Rutland coach Emme O'Rourke. "Going with 8, 9, 10-0 losses, it's hard mentally. To get those small moments, it's such a victory for us."
The goal provided a glimpse into what the future may hold with a pair of freshmen and a sophomore hooking up to make it happen.
Rutland found the back of the net one more time, doing so in the third period when junior defender Arikka Patorti took the puck down the left flank and sneaked a shot inside the left post with less than 10 minutes to play.
Patorti is one of the few returning pieces from the successful teams of the last couple seasons.
"(Arikka) is one of the smartest players out there and is such a leader," O'Rourke said. "You can't tie her down. It's just who she is. It's as much about her character as much as her athleticism."
"It's what our teams needs. Now, we know how it feels and we're going to want more," said Patorti, of the team finding the back of the net. "It felt like something was lifted off all of our chests."
BBA has the makings of a contender in Division II and has shown plenty of firepower in the early going, outscoring opponents 21-4 in its first three games, all wins.
Seven different Bulldog players found the back of the net in Wednesday's dominant win. Kaya Elizbeth Pedersen opened the scoring in the first, Karina Edwards scored on a rebound a few minutes later and Kaelin Downey scored late in the period after Rutland had responded with the Swett goal.
The second period was where BBA really broke the game open, scoring four goals to extend its lead to six.
Junior Skylar Smith sniped one from a handful of feet inside the blue line with 13:33 left in the period. Zoe Duncan had a shot trickle in five minutes later and Mia Paligo found the back of the net twice later in the period.
After the Patorti goal, BBA responded with two late goals with Edwards and freshman Harper Wilson doing the honors.
With Rutland being heavily outshot, RHS senior goalie Sierra McDermott was under pressure all night long. She made 26 saves.
"(Sierra) gets better every game. She talks with us really well back there," Patorti said. "Every game, she's putting in 110%."
BBA (3-0) is back in action after Christmas, playing at Harwood on Wednesday.
Rutland (0-5) looks to build off the momentum on Wednesday at rival Brattleboro.
O'Rourke knows her girls will be ready to face the challenge. They've faced many a challenge this season.
"With a team like this that has a vast range of ability, the improvement we see is daily," O'Rourke said. "The girls are so supportive of each other. They're all on, all the time. This is the best team I've ever been apart of. They're a great group of kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.