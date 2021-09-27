MANCHESTER — You could not evaluate Burr and Burton field hockey goalie MacLean Thuermer in Monday’s 4-0 victory over Rutland. She didn’t have to make a save, never faced a shot.
Take BBA goalie coach John Sanders’ word for it: She’s good.
“She has excellent technique and she’s a great leader,” Sanders said.
The senior is also headed to the University of Scranton for the next phase of her field hockey life.
“I am very excited. I got great vibes from Scranton. It is like an advanced BBA,” Thuermer said.
Her counterpart at the other end of the field was under fire all day as the Bulldogs outshot Rutland 24-0.
Rutland coach Karen Poljacik loved what she saw from her sophomore goalie Emma Cosgrove in the face of Burr and Burton’s heavy artillery.
“Emma was great as she always is,” Poljacik saoid.
The Ravens stood up to the Bulldogs for a long time. The game was scoreless after the first quarter and the Bulldogs did not score until nearly 20 minutes had elapsed.
Lily Zens scored the goal, capitalizing on a rebound off a hard shot off the stick of Annabelle Gray.
Poljacik was encouraged by the way her winless team (0-5-1) had kept the high-powered Burr and Burton attack off the scoreboard for that length of time.
She credited not only Cosgrove but Emily Sunderland in the first half and Elizabeth Franzoni in the second half for spearheading that defensive effort.
Less than a minute after Zens scored, assisted by Perrin Marion.
The Bulldogs had many more chances, particularly Maggie Crabtree, who was on Cosgrove’s doorstep most of the game and launched several shots on goal.
Gray scored again in the third stanza and when it ended its was 3-0.
The Ravens, riddled by illness and injuries, were playing with a squad that was a mix of jayvees and varsity players. Poljacik knew that fatigue was settling in.
“I know you’re tired. Find it,” she implored with the score 3-0.
Crabtree scored the final goal with 9:06 remaining.
The Bulldogs were relentless. Gray kept digging in the circle, creating numerous chances. She and Zens gave the Bulldogs plenty more opportunities with the pace on their penalty corners.
The Bulldogs have tackled a tough schedule and put together a 4-3 record that has them branded as a contender.
The Ravens are still searching for that first win but Poljacik liked what she saw of the turf in Manchester — something she believes they can build on.
The defense was stout but the attack continually was missing that one extra connection that would have allowed them to threaten.
Forwards like Jillian Perry, Rylee Plante, Josie Muro and Arrika Patorti moved the ball several times into the offensive third but never could link that last pass that would have at least made Thuermer at least a little nervous.
Poljacik believes she will start to get the absent players back and it can’t come soon enough. The Ravens have a date with undefeated Bellows Falls on Friday in Westminster.
NOTES: Field hockey is a family affair at BBA. Goalie coach John Sanders is the father of Burr and Burton head coach Barb Miceli. Barb’s mother Lynn Sanders was once the field hockey coach at Rutland High. ... The Bulldogs visit Hartford on Friday for one of the marquee field hockey matchups of the season.
