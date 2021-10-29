The top-seeded Rutland football team turned on the afterburners in the second half and pulled away for a 21-0 win against No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington in the Division I quarterfinals Friday night at Alumni Field.
It had been a while since any team kept the Ravens’ offense in check. In their last two regular season outings, Rutland scored 92 points.
The Seawolves bucked that trend in a big way in the opening half of Friday’s game.
Rutland pushed the ball into the red zone on its opening drive of the game, but ended up stalling and turning it over on downs.
Their next drive was upended by a fumble and the third ended in a 3-and-out.
Luckily, while the Raven offense sputtered, Rutland’s defense picked up the slack. South Burlington/Burlington had to punt on its opening three drives.
“We needed to play better. They have some really nice athletes,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman. “Our defense did a nice job keeping them out of the end zone.”
Rutland got on the board in the second quarter with an impressive drive that spanned 98 yards after the Ravens were pinned on their own 2-yard line.
Quarterback Trey Davine and tight end Will Fuller connected for a 31-yard pass to get Rutland into the red zone and two plays later, Davine found Slade Postemski for a 5-yard score.
Rutland grabbed the momentum in a big way out of the half and Postemski was the heart of it.
Davine and Postemski connected again on the Ravens’ opening drive of the second half. Davine hit him with a pass to the outside and Postemski, known as “The Pony Express” chugged down the sidelines for a 35-yard score.
On the Seawolves’ drive after the score, Burlington/South Burlington quarterback Nick Kelly tried to go deep, but Postemski jumped the route and picked off the sophomore. Postemski was off to the races down the left side for the game’s final score.
That was the first of three second-half interceptions for the Rutland defensive back as the Ravens salted the game away.
“We challenged a bunch of the guys at halftime,” Norman said. “The kids buckled down and made plays when they had to. We’re fortunate to come out with a win.”
Davine threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Parker led the rushing attack with 75 yards, followed by Jack Coughlin with 57 yards.
The Seawolves used a run-heavy offense throughout the night. Senior running back Amari Fraser got the heaviest load in the backfield, rushing for 106 yards.
Rutland will see a familiar opponent in the Division I semifinals on Friday, with No. 4 Essex coming to town. The Hornets were 27-13 winners against St. Johnsbury in their quarterfinal on Friday.
Rutland bested Essex 28-12 in the season opener.
“That was Week 1. We’ve changed and they’ve changed a lot since then,” Norman said.
The Ravens will enjoy the elation of Friday’s playoff win, but the preparation for the next stop in their playoff run starts now.
