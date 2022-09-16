Rutland’s Ryleigh Hughes flashed some nice stick work to work herself free for a run on Fair Haven freshman goalie Victoria Kelly in the 10-minute overtime. A score looked like a distinct possibility, giving Rutland first-year field hockey coach Kayla Ploof her first career victory.
It didn’t happen and Rutland and the Slaters left the field with a 1-1 tie.
Rutland is still looking for its first win at 0-4-1 but a tie is a step.
The Slaters fell to 1-2-1.
“Not bad for Fair Haven field hockey, right?” Slater coach Allison Resnick said.
Anyone knowing the school’s history in the sport knows exactly what she meant.
Resnick has brought Fair Haven field hockey a long way in a short time and Ploof is similarly trying to resurrect the Rutland program.
It was Fair Haven scoring first, finding the cage with 44 seconds left in the first quarter. Emilee Higgins got the goal and Jaylen Haley the assist. Higgins converted Haley’s long, crisp cross that found its way to the far post.
So little time remained in the opening quarter but the Rutlanders nearly made use of it. Jarryn Mazzariello-Peer fired a shot on goal with some authority but Kelly was able to make the save.
Rutland’s answer came 8:40 before the half. Jillian Perry notched the goal with Arikka Patorti assisting.
Alexis Murray whistled a hard shot just wide for the Slaters .
“She’s so good. She is getting every ball,” Resnick said of Murray during the action late in the second quarter.
Rutland pushed hard in the new half. Lauren Solimano won balls and energized he attack by guiding the ball into or near the circle.
“Lauren Solimano played her butt off,” Ploof said.
Ploof also lauded Emily Sunderland for a strong game.
Late in the third quarter, Perry and Patorti threatened to score for the Rutlanders but the stanza ended 1-1.
Everyone knew the fourth quarter would be 15 minutes of fury but nobody could guess that the game would extend beyond that.
“We need a goal. Put the ball in the net. Find it,” Resnick implored in the huddle heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth stanza began with a Fair Haven threat as Haley made a nice run to the top of the circle.
Rutland took a timeout with 11:53 remaining in regulation play.
“Let’s get it now. The back of the net. Play smart field hockey,” was Ploof’s message during the timeout.
Rutland did show some spunk out of the timeout with some offensive pressure but Fair Haven’s Riley Babbie broke them up with some fine defnsive plays.
“This is only Riley Babbie’s fourth game of field hockey. She was great breaking up their plays on defense,” Resnick said.
With Rutland showing some signs of being able to dominate, it was Resnick’s turn to take a timeout with 4:09 to go in regulation time.
“We needed that timeout to get our energy back,” Resnick said.
It worked. The pendulum swung toward the Slaters those final minutes of the fourth stanza.
Fair Haven assistant coach Craig Pettis reminded the Slaters of how well they had played before they headed back to the field for the 7-on-7 10-minute extra session.
“You have played well for 60 minutes,” Pettis said.
Then, came Hughes’ threat in the early minutes and another scoring chance by Patorti right on Kelly’s doorstep.
Hughes had yet another chance, racing the clock up the field, but the horn sounded, sending everyone home half happy.
The statistics show Fair Haven domination — nine penalty corners for Fair haven to three for Rutland and six shots for the Slaters to two for the Rutanders.
Yet, neither team had a clear territorial advantage and that swung back and forth.
“I thought it was pretty even,” Ploof said.
The Slaters were without a key player, senior captain Paityn DeLong.
That meant that Murray had to play out of position and Resnick felt she was a standout.
“She was on fire today,” Resnick said.
Resnick and Ploof were field hockey teammats at Rutland High for four years and they will have a second meeting in Fair Haven on Oct. 10.
A more immediate concern for the Slaters is a meeting with a strong Woodstock team on Wednesday.
Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove was solid all day against the heavy pressure,
“We need to score more and they know it,” Ploof said of her team. “Our defense is pretty solid.”
They have some time off before hitting the road to Burr and Burton on Friday so the offense will get plenty of attention in practice.
The game will be on Burr and Burton’s turf field.
“Our players love turf,” Ploof said.
Nobody loves a tie. Everyone wants to knock that overtime goal into the cage.
But there is a lot of season left. This was one to build on for the Slaters and the Rutlanders.
