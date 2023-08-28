The Rutland girls soccer team has been one of the top Division I teams in the state for a handful of years now.
RHS has made it to the D-I semifinals the last three seasons with its journey ending on that stage against powerhouse CVU each time.
If Rutland wants to keep its spot in that tier of elite soccer teams in the state, it will be a younger group carrying the flag. For the second straight season, RHS was dealt with a big blow of graduations.
That’s a story that permeates Rutland’s soccer programs, as the boys are also a team that is young but motivated.
GIRLS
There is always an unknown when a new season rolls around. A coach has to adjust to graduation losses and see how players mesh to see what will be the road to success.
There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the Rutland girls soccer team this season.
RHS lost 15 of its 21 players to graduation, transferring or the decision to focus on another sport.
Only two starters remain from last year’s team that made it to the D-I semifinals. Senior Ady Kinsman returns in the midfield and junior Lanza Bellomo returns on the back line.
“It’s a whole new look for Rutland High School. We’re young,” said Rutland coach Lori McClallen. “We have some girls that have played club soccer, so there tactical sense and soccer IQ is something we can absolutely build on.
“They’re up to the task. It’s going to be a challenge in the beginning, but we’ll just have to grow with each game.”
McClallen pointed to the team’s speed as a major strength heading into the season.
Rutland has boasted one of the better defenses in the area for the last few years. The center back duo of Brianna Greene and Mackenzie McLaughlin was elite and filling those shoes is a challenge.
Bellomo will shift from outside back to a center back role. Her experience and knowledge of the system was a major impetus for the move.
“Lanza knows how to communicate to the goalie behind her, but also the players in front of her,” McClallen said. “She has the maturity we need. She’s been on teams that have been to the semifinals since she was a freshman, so we’re looking forward to her stepping up a little bit more in that capacity.”
Filling in the defensive roles around her is a major focus throughout the preseason as Rutland looks to build the back line.
Defenders in the mix include seniors Emma Barclay and Alexia Frasier, junior Amelia Marsh and sophomore Ally Cerreta.
Sophomore Emma Grimes takes over the as the starting goalkeeper, having been the starting keeper on junior varsity as a freshman.
“(Emma) has some good height and some really good hands,” McClallen said. “With her, we’ll be working with her on angles and building walls, things she didn’t necessarily have to do in pressure situations on JV.”
The names putting the ball in the back of the net will be much different this season. Kinsman is the only girl returning that scored a goal for RHS last year. Her goal came in the biggest of spots, burying a penalty kick that tied Rutland’s quarterfinal against Burr and Burton Academy in the closing seconds.
Kinsman is a stalwart in the midfield and one of her biggest strengths is her pinpoint accuracy on corner kicks. McClallen noted that Kinsman could play more of a defensive midfield role in the early going.
“We have some younger players that can fill that attacking mid position to pull us forward,” McClallen said.
Seniors Martha Cotter also figures to play a key role in the midfield. Cotter also can play on the back line. That hybrid midfield/defense role is one that senior Sarah Crossman and freshman Poet Cotter also can play.
Other midfielders include junior Charlotte Morris, sophomores Graci Stannard and Amelia Shelton and freshmen Heidi Pell and Brinley Gandin. Pell and Gandin can also play at forward.
Junior Kallie Brooker and sophomore Alannah Rooney are girls with great speed and could take on a strong offensive roles at forward. Senior Loretta Cooley brings experience at the forward position as well.
“We do have some pieces. It’s just about how we work together and find that rhythm and system of play that we’ve had for years,” McClallen said.
Rutland opens the season with three straight home games, starting with Spaulding on Saturday.
BOYS
Three players accounted for all 13 of Rutland’s goals last season and two of those players graduated this past spring.
That leaves senior Ben Cerreta as the lone returning goal-scorer from last season. Cerreta found the back of the net three times, with two of them coming against Woodstock.
Rutland coach Ben Black has big expectations for the impact Cerreta will make in the goal-scoring department.
“Ben’s a guy we’ll look to,” Black said.
Senior Cameron Rider, who re-joins the team this fall after a year away playing on the football team, is another guy who could be a goal-scorer.
Sophomore Thomas Cotter is a player who earned some valuable experience last year and could be an attacking threat as well.
“(Thomas) is a guy that has continued to develop,” Black said. “We’ll have a bunch of guys who will play striker. It’s a super competitive position.”
Sophomore Colin Rider returns in goal after a standout freshman season and his experience from last year will be necessary with Rutland replacing nearly all of its back line.
Eli Rosi, Giuseppe Marchese, Robin Rushing and Will Alexander were a very tough quartet to crack, especially in league play, so their shoes will be tough to fill.
Juniors Kyle Harned and Sawyer Nelson are guys that figure to take on roles in the back this year. Cedar Hanlon is a sophomore and could play on the line as well.
The roster is rounded out by Jack Beach, Ira Eaton, Jackson Gilmond, Tom Goldberg, Owen Hackett, Riley Hayden, Reece McCullough, Rilee McCullough, Henil Patel, Beckett Patorti, Jonathan Posch, Jonah Valcour and Ciaran Wiezalis.
Rutland is coming off a year where it was 4-2 in Southern Vermont League play and would love to build off that success.
“They’re starting to figure out how to play together, so it’s been good,” Black said.
Rutland opens the regular season on Saturday at Middlebury. RHS’s first four games are on the road, before its home opener on Sept. 15 against powerhouse South Burlington.
