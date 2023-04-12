Mount Mansfield held the Rutland softball team to just one run in the opening inning. The Cougars wouldn't have that kind of success the rest of the way.
Rutland batted around in each of its last three turns at the plate and cruised to a 28-5 win against Mount Mansfield in five innings to open up the season on Wednesday.
Patience was the name of the game for RHS. Cougars pitcher Kaley Sussman struggled to hit the zone and Rutland wasn't going to make her job any easier.
After allowing just the one run in the first inning, Sussman walked or hit the first five batters she saw in the second inning.
The floodgates were opened and they weren't going to be closed the rest of the way.
Rutland scored seven in the second inning and 12 more in the third to put the game well out of reach early on.
Even though Rutland was already up by seven runs through two innings, RHS didn't notch its first hit until the third inning, on a sacrifice bunt that the speedy Katelyn Velde beat out.
It was a piece of a great day for Velde who scored five times, the most of anyone on the team. Velde had an inside-the-park homer that scored three runs and a two-run single, both coming in an eight-run fourth inning.
Sierra McDermott had a single and a double and drove in two runs. Alivia Morris had a two-run double in the third and had an RBI earlier in the game. Freshman Emma Grimes made her first varsity hit a good one, driving in a run on a double in the fourth.
"We started swinging it there at the end," said Rutland coach Dick Wright. "It was good to get on the field."
Wright was able to intersperse some younger talent into the fold for the opener, something he plans to do at times during the season. Graci Stannard was a junior varsity player, who got the start at shortstop on Wednesday.
Kayla Olszewski looked good in her return to the circle after she was out all of last year with an injury. She went four innings, allowing just one hit. She struck out six, walked a trio of Cougars and hit two.
McDermott pitched the final inning for Rutland, where Mount Mansfield put up four of its runs. The Cougars had five hits in the inning, including a hard-hit double by leadoff hitter Kate Leach.
Following Sussman, Natalie St. Amour pitched the final inning for the Cougars.
Mount Mansfield is trying to build a winning program under first-year varsity coach Shannon Clark. The Cougars have struggled to find success in recent seasons, but had a winning record as recent as 2015. With just two seniors on their roster, the future could be bright in Jericho.
"I think (Shannon) will do a great job with them," Wright said.
The schedule doesn't get easier for Mount Mansfield. The Cougars are at defending Division I South Burlington on Saturday.
Rutland (1-0) has a huge test on Saturday as well, playing at perennial powerhouse BFA-St. Albans.
