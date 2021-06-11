The Rutland High School football team is getting back to normal.
Players were in t-shirts and shorts on Thursday running plays on the turf of Alumni Field, listening to the guidance of longtime coach Mike Norman and feeling at home.
Football is back.
Spring football, that is.
The Ravens have taken full advantage of their spring practices this week, laying the groundwork for the 2021 fall season, where 11-on-11 tackle football is set to make its return.
For Norman, it’s about getting the bodies at practices to help teach what Rutland wants to do. It’s also about returning some normalcy that his players haven’t had over the last year and a half.
“Knock on wood, everything goes as planned and we can start up on August 16,” Norman said. “It’s just a matter of trying to get kids to come back. It’s not going to be just football. It’s going to be a lot of things.
“People have become accustomed to staying at home and not being very active. We’re just trying to get as many kids involved as we possibly can. To me, it’s a huge part of the whole educational process.”
In the 7-on-7 alternative played last fall, Rutland had a successful season, winning the regional championship on its home turf, besting rival Mount Anthony.
The Ravens lost five seniors from that team, so there’s plenty of talent coming back.
This week of practices, along with the workouts that will follow in the coming months, will prove essential. The 7-on-7 game was completely passing game, so running backs and linemen especially have to shake off some of the cobwebs of their normal duties.
“We had to practices in March and it was two-fold,” Norman said. One was to certainly do some football and get together, but most importantly, it was to make contact with kids.”
The personal connection with players is important to truly breed development.
“Having a lot of kids come back through the course of the year, some people have handled it better than others. I think sports is a great way to reacclimate yourself to the process of what’s it’s like going to high school.
“Today, with technology, it’s wonderful, but on the other side, it’s makes it easier not to do much physically. We’re just blessed to be out here running around. I love coaching and I love working with the kids.”
High school football is closer than you may think. Rutland starts its offseason program on Monday and the mid-August practice start date is quickly approaching. Rutland’s opener, hosting Essex on Sept. 3, is not too far off either.
A matchup with 2019 Division I champion Burr and Burton follows the next weekend.
Between offseason workouts and the Vermont All-Star Football camps, held at Rutland and South Burlington, there will be plenty of chances for local players to prepare for the return to 11-on-11 football.
“It’s here,” Norman said, of how quickly the season is approaching.
Other openers for area schools include Fair Haven hosting Middlebury on Sept. 3, Springfield at Woodstock on Sept. 3, Mill River hosting Windsor on Sept. 4, Otter Valley at Missisquoi on Sept. 4 and Poultney hosting Fairfax/Lamoille on Sept. 4.
