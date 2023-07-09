White Memorial Pool played host to some of the state's brightest young swimmers with around 250 swimmers competing at the Rutland Sprints on Saturday.
Manchester's Willa Redden won the girls 17-and-over 50-yard backstroke, finishing in 31.46 seconds. Connecticut River Valley's Ari Cioffi was fifth. Brattleboro's Will Hill won the boys race in 26.08 seconds.
Brattleboro's Hill won the boys 50 breaststroke in 28.52 seconds, while Ethan Courcelle was second. Kali Taylor won the girls race in 36.37 seconds. Cioffi was third and Janie Thompson was fourth.
Manchester's Abby Kopeck won the girls 50 butterfly in 30.15 seconds, while Thompson was fifth. Hill won the boys 50 fly in 23.88 seconds, while Courcelle was second and Rutland's Brian Stanley was fourth.
Redden won the girls 50 freestyle in 26.04 seconds. Cioffi was fifth in the race. Hill finished the 17-and-over boys sweep with a win in the boys 50 free, beating out Courcelle.
In the 15-16 division, Upper Valley Aquatic Center's Mackenzie Sellars won in a close battle in the girls 50 back, finishing in 29.66 seconds. Brattleboro's Connor Marshall won the boys race in 30.77 seconds.
UVAC's Sofia Ye won the girls 50 breast in 32.19 seconds, while Rutland's Emma Wiegers was fifth. Brattleboro's Morgan Murray won the boys 50 breast in 32.97 seconds, while Rutland's Blake Bishop was fourth.
Sellars also won the girls 50 fly ahead of two of her UVAC teammates and Killington's Julia Baldwin in fourth. Marshall won the boys race. Sellars won the girls 50 free and Marshall won the boys 50 free, with Bishop in third.
In the 13-14 division, UVAC's Elina Eko won the girls 50 back in 29.06 seconds, winning by more than four seconds. Teammate William Clerkin won the boys race in 29.72 seconds. Eko and Clerkin were both victorious in the 50 breast, 50 fly and 50 free as well.
In the 11-12 division, Killington's Kiefer Moore won the boys 50 breast in 44 seconds, while Rutland's Liam Cyr was third. Brattleboro's Harper Murray won the girls 50 breast in 42.38 seconds
Moore also won the 50 fly in 36.77 seconds. Cella Hellar won the girls race, where Killington's Yanni Amos was fifth. Moore took the 50 free in 30.68 seconds and Hellar won the girls race in 29.59 seconds.
Heller won the girls 50 back in 34.73 seconds, a race where Rutland's Greta Courcelle was fourth and Amos was fifth. Alexandru Mailet won the boys race in 36.83 seconds, beating out Killington's Moore, who was second.
In the 9-10 division, Connecticut River Valley's Autumn Lord won the girls 25 breast in 22.50 seconds, while Rutland's Piper Cioffi-Willman was third and Francis Cotter was fifth. UVR's Elliot Osterberg won the boys race.
Upper Valley Rapids' Zela Balkcom won the girls 25 back in 19.78 seconds, beating out Rutland's Cioffi-Willman and Nora Greeno. Cotter was fifth. Osterberg won the boys race and CRV's Ollie Lord was third. Balkcom also won the 25 free, where Cioffi-Willman and Greeno were third and fourth. Osterberg won the boys race and Ollie Lord was second.
Manchester's Freyja Borgia won the girls 25 fly in 17.98 seconds, winning by 0.01 seconds over Sabine Navarro. Autumn Lord was fourth. Osterberg won the boys race and CRV's Ollie Lord was second.
In the 8-and-under division, Rutland's Marcus St. Peter won the boys 25 back in 25.54 seconds, while teammates James Smyrski, Bode Cummings and Brady Hamilton were third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Quechee's Violet McCabe won the girls race in 24.84 seconds, while Rutland's McKenzie Davis and Scarlet Bogertman were second and third. McCabe also won the 25 breast, while Brody Kilmartin won the boys race.
Davis won the girls 25 free in 20.05 seconds, while Killington's Ziva Ficko was third. Rutland's Landon Bushee and St. Peter won the boys race in 20.62 seconds. Bushee won the boys 25 fly in 32.39 seconds and UVR's Cora Holman won the girls 25 fly in 29.06 seconds.
In the 6-and-under division, UVR's Thessaly Cleaver won the girls 25 back in 28.92 seconds, while Killington's Ro Cash was second and Emily Derderian was fourth. UVR's Mathew Conboy won the boys race in 34.33 seconds.
Cleaver won the girls 25 free in 25.48 seconds, while Cash was second and Rutland's Zuzu Mabey was fifth. Conboy won the boys race in 30.05 seconds.