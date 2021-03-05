The Rutland boys basketball team is not a one-trick pony.
The Ravens put that on display in their 82-38 win against Southern Vermont League rival Brattleboro Friday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
Rutland has a trio of guards, in Eli Pockette, Evan Pockette and Jack Coughlin, that is tough to match, but it doesn’t just rely on that group’s prowess.
The Ravens have a stable of bigs that is just as impactful. On Senior Night, where Evan Pockette, Billy Latkin and Noah Depoy were honored, Depoy displayed just how strong Rutland’s post players can be.
Depoy scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double. His fellow bigs, Slade Postemski and Luke DelBianco, were great as well.
Postemski had eight points and nine rebounds, while DelBianco showed off his post moves in limited minutes, scoring eight points, with four rebounds.
Getting the ball inside is something Rutland wanted to make a point of as it prepares for the stretch run.
“We started going to the hoop and got fouled a couple of times,” Depoy said. “I encouraged the guys to go there and draw fouls.”
“We felt like in the early going we’ve shot the ball well from 3-point land. We’ve made a point of emphasis to get the basketball inside and play through those guys because they can score in there,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
“Even if they don’t score, they do a nice job of finding the open man and taking some of the pressure off our perimeter game.”
With the final score being what it was, it’s hard to imagine the Ravens trailed in Friday’s contest, but it took Rutland some time to get going.
Brattleboro jumped out to a 10-2 advantage, led by Greg Fitzgerald and Trinley Warren, who hit early 3s. The Ravens’ offense was a bit stunted and the Colonels took advantage, giving Rutland something it hasn’t had much of this year, adversity.
“(Brattleboro) has good shooters. We were concerned and they got off to a great start,” Wood said.
The concern was quickly taken care of. Rutland trailed by four after one, but once the second quarter hit, it looked like the team it had been through the first four games.
Postemski tied the game 15-15, but an and-1 for Brattleboro put the Colonels back ahead. Rutland responded with a 3 from Evan Pockette, which started an 11-0 run that gave the Ravens a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
“It came down to being patient on offense,” Wood said of the turnaround for Rutland. “We had a lot of possessions (early) where we had one or two passes and a shot. When we settled down and just ran our offense, I thought we executed very well and got some good shots at the basket.”
The Ravens outscored the Colonels by 17 in the second to lead by 13 at the half. The roll continued in the third with Eli Pockette pouring in eight points in the frame.
The fourth quarter was all Rutland. Eight different guys scored, including senior Latkin, who had two baskets and had a nice pass into the post for an assist.
Behind Depoy’s 24, Eli Pockette had 11 points and Evan Pockette had 10 for Rutland.
Sam Mattocks had 10 points to lead Brattleboro, while Warren and Fitzgerald added nine and eight points respectively.
Brattleboro coach Jason Coplan came up to Wood in the post-game interview and tapped him on the back, saying ‘best coach in the state.’
The way Rutland has played through five games. It’s a statement that’s tough to argue.
The Ravens (5-0) have two more games on their regular season schedule, at Bellows Falls on Tuesday and at Windsor next Saturday. If they can take care of business in those games, they’ll be looking at one of the top seeds in the Division I tournament.
