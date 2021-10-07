It wasn’t a victory in the state championship game on Nov. 6, it only felt like it. It was a joyous Rutland field hockey team that broke through for a 6-0 victory over Springfield on Thursday, their first win in in 10 tries.
The Ravens hit the Cosmos early, scoring twice in the opening quarter. knocking in those first-quarter scores were Sophia Ellison and Rylee Plante.
Plante felt it was critical to get the early scores.
“It was so important because it got the energy up for all of us,” Plante said. “It set the tone for the entire game.”
Saddled with a 1-8-1 record might not seem as though there is a lot on the table for the Ravens this season.
Senior Elizabeth Franzoni feels otherwise.
“I think this win will bring a lot more wins. It has gotten our energy back up,” Franzoni said.
Rutland coach Karen Poljacik concurred.
“This is more than just a win. This is something we are going to take forward,” the coach said.
The next step comes on Monday when Fair Haven, a team that tied the Ravens, comes to town.
Rutland took that 2-0 lead into halftime but cranked up the attack in the second half.
Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer started the fireworks by scoring with 10:18 remaining in the third stanza. Jillian Perry directed a ball toward the far post and Mazzariiello-Peer put it away with a crisp shot.
Perry scored the next goal with Plante earning the assist.
Then, with 6:18 still remaining in the third, Mazzariello-Peer extended the score to 5-0. Perry tacked on the final goal with 3:10 left in the contest, Ellison notching the assist.
Now, it is the 0-9 Cosmos searching for their first victory.
Coach Alex Nikolovski was disappointed in this one because she felt her Cosmos had been improving day by day, game by game.
“This one was different. This seemed like a lull today,” she said.
There were the bright spots. Sophomore goalie Gretchen Gilcris was busy and brilliant.
Nikolovski also had praise for her ubiquitous freshman Sabyn Tennis.
“She is all over the place. Her recovery is phenomenal,” Nikolovski said.
Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove was not busy. She had to make but one save but it was a good one near the end of the game to preserve the shutout.
The Cosmos were undermanned on an unseasonably warm day. They began the game with one player on the bench and after a couple of injuries, they actually wound up paying several minutes a player down.
But the thing that they had to find most deflating was finding themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard less than two minutes into the game.
Ellison got her goal just 1:55 into the contest. She and Plante were both poised on Gilcris’ doorstep and each had a chance to convert the very early score.
Now, comes the answer to the big question on Monday with Rutland County rival Fair Haven providing the opposition. Was the win an anomaly or a package of momentum that the Ravens can carry forward to turn around their season?
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.