SPRINGFIELD — The Rutland field hockey team went to Springfield on Monday and came home with a 3-0 victory. Heck, the Rutlanders would have traveled the 1,056 miles to Springfield, Illinois for this one.
Seven times the Rutland team had taken the field before this game without tasting victory.
It tasted pretty darn good but for a time on Monday, the Rutland players had to be wondering whether the victory or the goal would ever come.
RHS dominated the first quarter. They spent most of those 15 minutes on Springfield goalie Zada Grant's doorstep and held a 6-0 edge in penalty corners at the end of the stanza.
Then, with 8:03 remaining in the second quarter, senior Josephina Muro ended the drought.
Muro said anticipating the cross was the key to the score.
"Then, I just hit it," Muro said.
Rutland had spent every minute prior to Muro's goal threatening. Sierra McDermott had come close a couple of times to cashing on in Arikka Patorti's penalty corners.
So when Muro found the mark, a huge weight was lifted from the team.
"It was a relief," Muro said.
"Getting on the offensive end is our challenge," Rutland senior Lauren Solimano said.
"It helped getting that first goal. Everyone on the team wanted to score today and that helped get us to three goals."
Rutland sent the signal to start the second quarter that they had come to play and were going to keep knocking on Grant's door. Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer sent a hard shot across the goal mouth to open the second quarter.
Even with the domination, one goal is a tenuous lead even against the winless Comsos. They have some dangerous offensive weapons like exchange student Marthe Fiolka, Moira Rigney, Mackenzie Sidler and Molly Tennis.
That is why the insurance goal by Sophia Ellison less than five minutes into the new half was so important. Emma Ward earned the assist on the play.
Later in the third quarter, Fiolka threatened to cut the lead in half with a run deep into the circle.
Ellison and Muro made also made a serious run into the circle with some nice passing.
Brea Larock's goal put the game away with 6:15 remaining. Ryleigh Hughes picked up the assist.
Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove did not see a lot of action as the field was tilted toward Rutland's offensive end most of the day.
Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski called her team's performance "lethargic," particularly when compared to the Cosmos' inspired play when they took Brattleboro into overtime.
The loss dropped the Cosmos to 0-7. Rutland improved to 1-6-1.
The Cosmos shook off their lethargy in the latter part of the fourth quarter when they finally began testing Cosgrove. It pleased Nikolovski that they played hard and pressed the attack in the final minutes despite the score.
It has been a few years since the Cosmos have won a game and Nikolovski believes that if they can play the way they did against Brattleboro, or in the last several minutes in this one against Rutland, that they will be able to end the long dry spell.
Nikolovski was pleased with the job that defenders Maya Villemaire, Sara Griffin and JJ Prouty turned in that stonewalled the frenzied Rutland attack for more than a quarter.
It was the first career win for first-year coach Kayla Ploof.
Ploof told her players after the game that it was not the prettiest win.
"But a win is a win. We have a lot of stuff to work on," Ploof told them.
"I think this will give us a lot of intensity for the month of October," Solimano said.
October is a special month in Vermont with hillsides combusting into color and attracting tourists.
It has been a special month so far for the Rutland High field hockey team, too. They want more.
