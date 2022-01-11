The Rutland girls basketball team will make its opponents work for every basket they get. You won't be scoring on these Ravens easily.
Heading into Tuesday afternoon's game against Otter Valley, Rutland had given up more than 40 points just twice in its first seven games.
The Ravens weren't going to let it happen for a third time against the rival Otters. Rutland was in control throughout and cruised past Otter Valley 52-29 at Keefe Gymnasium.
The Otters never found much of a flow offensively and that had a lot to do with the defensive pressure the Ravens displayed all game long. Otter Valley was held to three field goals or less in each of the first three quarters.
Like most teams across the state, a disjointed, stop-and- start type of season has done the Otters no favors. Otter Valley had its last last two games postponed, including the Rutland game that was made up on Tuesday.
"We just have to get back into basketball. We looked ragged at times (on Tuesday)," said first-year Otters coach Ray Counter. "Some of that was Rutland putting pressure on us and being aggressive."
OV was also missing multiple players.
"I give Otter Valley credit, they were down (with the amount of players) and still came to play," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "For Ray and his program, I think that's great. You just never know when you're going to lose (the season). Every opportunity you get to play is good."
Rutland was dealing with its own long layoff, having not played since Dec. 30, but the Ravens seemed to shake off their rust pretty quick on Tuesday.
Outside of Otter Valley's first points that made the game 2-2 in the opening quarter, the Ravens didn't trail.
Rutland pushed out to a 15-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and upped the advantage to 16 by halftime.
Senior Olivia Shipley played a big role in the Ravens early success, scoring 10 points in the opening half. Despite not playing in the fourth with Rutland well ahead, Shipley finished the day with 17 points and had eight rebounds, many of which on the offensive end.
"That was good for her. The more people we can have contribute the better," said Ravens coach Nate Bellomo. "(Olivia) is one of those X-factors for us. She can get rebounds and she's long. That's only going to be helpful going forward."
All but four Rutland players scored in Tuesday's game. Behind Shipley's output, Mackenzie McLaughlin had eight points and Kathryn Moore had seven. McLaughlin was a force defensively with three steals.
Bellomo got an extended look at his bench in the second half. Some girls who don't play as many minutes got their feet wet with substantial varsity time, something that figures to benefit Rutland as it pushes toward the playoffs.
"When you're able to get other people in and getting reps, that's good, especially going into the latter half of the season," Bellomo said. "The deeper we can go, the better."
Otter Valley had its best run of success in the fourth quarter, where it outscored the Ravens 10-9. Senior leader Alice Keith had six of those points and finished with a team-high 12 points.
There wasn't a ton of offensive support for the do-it-all guard. Emily Peduto had six points, but no other Otter had more than three.
"That's been our struggle. Teams are keying on Alice," Counter said. "We need other people to step up. We get some good looks and we've got to make them. I'm confident that we will."
The Otters (3-5) look to bounce back on Friday at Vergennes. Rutland (3-5) is home on Thursday against league rival Mount Anthony.
