The Rutland boys lacrosse team had to be happy where it stood after one quarter of Tuesday's game against rival Burr and Burton Academy.
The Raiders trailed the perennial Division I contender by a goal and looked like they could give BBA one of its tougher challenges of the season.
The good times didn't last as the Bulldogs dominated the second and third quarters and cruised to a 15-4 win at Alumni Field.
BBA has been the D-I state runner-up two seasons in a row and this Bulldogs team has the makings of a club that could match or top their predecessors.
BBA's lone loss was a one-point defeat at the hands of eight-time defending D-I champion CVU.
Elite clubs know when things aren't going their way, staying the course can sometimes be the answer. That's what the Bulldogs did in Tuesday's contest.
BBA coach Tom Grabher talked about consistency as being a key factor in potential future success.
"It took us a little while to wake up and play our game," Grabher said. "As a team, we're trying to work on that consistency from start to finish and not have those ups and downs."
The Bulldogs grabbed control with a goal apiece from Karter Noyes and Emmett Edwards in the opening two minutes of the second quarter and erased any doubt of which team would control play the rest of the way.
BBA was patient with its offense throughout that quarter and the pendulum of time of possession swung way in its favor.
The Bulldogs exploited a problem in the Rutland defense with a BBA player left open on the far side of the net multiple times for easy goals.
"We have some guys that have some good skills and if we work together as a unit, things come together very nicely," Grabher said. "When we do that, we see good things on our offense."
"We made an adjustment and almost tried to play 5-on-5 after that and we did slow it down, but the damage was already done," said Rutland coach Ben Burton.
The Bulldogs did plenty of damage in the middle stretch of the game, eventually pushing their lead to 13-1 in the early stages of the third quarter.
Edwards had a big day for BBA, scoring six goals. Noyes had three goals and a hand in other tallies with multiple assists. Sophomore Peyton Gray scored twice in the second half, while Michael Crabtree, Matt Grabher and Julien Halstead had one goal apiece.
Jarrett Kelley came up with some big saves for Rutland in the opening quarter and ended up with 10 stops. BBA goalie Miles Kaplan made seven saves.
Rutland got some decent play down the stretch with Micaiah Boyle scoring on a Patrick Cooley assist and Boyle returning the favor later in the fourth, but the hole was much too large to climb out of.
"When you play a team like that, they're just going to capitalize on every little mistake you make," Burton said.
Noah Bruttomesso had Rutland's first two goals, one in the first and the other in the third.
To break their huddle before Tuesday's game, Rutland players said in unison, 'fight.'
The Raiders showed that fight in the opening 12 minutes of Tuesday's game. They're hoping the ensuing 36 go a bit better the next time out.
Rutland (3-5) looks to bounce back on Friday at Brattleboro. The Raiders dominated the Colonels earlier in the season 16-1.
