The Rutland girls soccer team's 3-2 victory over Brattleboro in a Division I first-round playoff game on Tuesday night was a much different animal than Rutland's 6-3 and 7-2 victories over the Colonels during the season.
"The playoffs are a whole different game," Rutland coach Lori McClallen said.
This one was very different. The Colonels scored first so Rutland had to play uphill early.
"It was definitely stressful," Rutland freshman Anna Moser said of the early deficit.
Moser did her part to relieve the stress with a goal and an assist.
This was not a case of taking the Colonels lightly.
"They have players who can make things happen," Rutland assistant coach Christine Smith said before the game.
And then, one of them did. It was Willow Romo taking a direct kick from 25 yards out. She sent the ball on goal with good height and velocity. It came down under the crossbar and rippled the net as the Colonels broke out in a big cheer.
"She is a great player," McClallen said of Romo. "She hit that ball very well."
The game had the earmarks of a mismatch. No. 5 Rutland brought a 10-4 record to the party along with an eight-game winning streak. The No. 12 Colonels were 2-12 and had lost their last seven regular-season games.
But facing a 1-0 deficit, the RHS players knew their resume would not be worth the paper it was printed on during this night. They had work to do.
The work began with Brooke Schaffer scoring 16:03 before the half.
Then, Bethany Solari scored her 16th goal of the season via Moser's assist 4:44 before the half.
Rutland went into the half on a high and with a 3-1 lead after Moser scored with just 35 seconds to go.
It was a case of a freshman having the presence of mind far above her class standing and seizing an opportunity. She was set up on a great pass from Ady Kinsman and goalie Honora Walsh briefly fumbled the ball and Moser sent it into the net.
Walsh, a freshman moved up from the JV squad due to injuries, was thrown into the varsity fire and performed admirably. Her showing let Brattleboro coach Ron Svec know that the important position is in good hands in the coming seasons.
Romo scored again with 30 minutes left in the game, Reese Croutworst assisting.
Croutworst is a freshman with a non-stop motor. She was one of those players Smith cited who could make things happen.
The final 30 minutes was tense with the one-goal lead but Rutland freshman keeper Taylor Swett and her defense kept the net clean the rest of the way, enabling the Rutlanders to advance to the quarterfinals against Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester on Friday.
Emilia Sabataso was in the net for Rutland in the first half.
But before and after the Colonels broke on top, Rutland was storming the net. Solari made several nice runs and finished them by unloading testing shots.
Kylee Niering also came close to scoring several times, Mia Marsh nearly capitalized on a scramble in front of the net, Mattie Peters barely missed scoring on a header and Kinsman had a very threatening direct kick from 25 yards.
All of that pressure was yielding nothing so Schaffer's goal brought relief.
Moser said adjusting to the varsity game has been a learning experiencing despite playing a lot of club soccer.
"It's been everything," she said of the hardest facets to pick up on the varsity game.
"But I love it."
"We had a great first half but in the second half we were not communicating as well," McClallen said.
"But Brattleboro was coming at us and they had us back on our heels.
"Still, we played hard for 80 minutes."
Now, it is on to Manchester and a date with the BBA Bulldogs.
They split the two meetings with Burr and Burton during the season, roughing up the Bulldogs to the tune of 4-0 in the most recent meeting at Alumni Field.
But as Rutland found out on Tuesday night, all of that means nothing. The playoffs are, indeed, a different game.
