FAIR HAVEN — The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team quickly put its shutout loss to Bellows Falls on Thursday in the rear view mirror.
Rutland took on rival Lakes Region and cruised to 16-6 and 21-9 wins in Saturday's doubleheader held at Fair Haven Union High School. The second game was ended in five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Post 31's offense had been a inconsistent in the early going of the season, but it was rolling in Saturday's games.
Across the two games, Rutland pounded out 25 hits. No. 3 hitter Chase de Castro was locked in, going 7-for-9 with five RBIs on the day. Tyler Weatherhogg and Alex Polli had three hits in the opening game and Cam Rider had three hits in the second game.
"We had better swings and better approaches," said Post 31 coach Aaron Bloomer. "These are the first two games that we've really hit the ball well."
Rutland's bats produced many a big inning on Saturday. Post 31 trailed 5-0 in the early stages of the first game, but chipped away and eventually took the lead in the fifth inning on an error. They tacked on five more in the sixth and four in the seventh to win the opener going away.
The big innings kept coming in the second game, where Rutland posted eight runs in the first inning and pulled away with eight more runs in the fifth inning.
Rutland's bats were firing on all cylinders, but Post 31 was aided by some inconsistent defensive play by Lakes Region.
The Lakers made five errors in the first game and they made five errors in the opening inning of the second contest, finishing that game with six miscues.
In innings where Lakes made an error, Rutland plated 27 runs on Saturday.
"It creates long innings for our pitchers and then they start walking guys. It's a vicious cycle," said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. "Once you get in that rhythm, it's hard to get out. You can make any team look good in those situations."
It was tough that the Lakers couldn't get their defensive woes in check because the team was swinging the bats well.
Lakes Region had five runs in the second inning of the first game, where Joe Buxton doubled to drive in three. The Lakers kept afloat in the second game after the disastrous start, plating five runs in the third inning to get within four of Rutland.
Buxton went 4-for-7 across the two games with the three RBIs from his double. Matt Heibler had three hits, including a double, on the day.
Lakes Region had to burn through a lot of pitching to get through Saturday's contests. Ryan Alt went four innings in the first game, the most of any Lakers pitcher, before he was relieved by Buxton and Alex Patch.
Lakes Region went through five pitchers in the second game. Ethan Kelley went two innings with Craig Baptie, Noah Woodbury, Connor Fisher and Tim Kendall coming in after him.
Rutland, on the other hand, only had to use three hurlers. Anders Lowkes pitched a complete game in first contest. He struggled in the early going, but allowed no hits across his final four innings of work.
Jordan Beayon and Matt Greeno split pitching duties in the second contest.
"I was impressed with Anders, and in the second game, Josh and Matt threw strikes," Bloomer said.
Rutland improved to 3-3 and snapped a three-game losing skid with Saturday's wins.
Lakes Region fell to 1-6. For the Lakers, it's about finding consistency. The team came off a dominant effort on Tuesday at Bellows Falls, but couldn't replicate it Saturday on its home field.
"We've kind of been a Jekyll and Hyde type of team," Greenlese said. "We've shown we can compete with anybody, but it's about who shows up that day."
Rutland showed up in a big way on Saturday and got a pair of wins for its efforts.
