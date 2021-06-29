White Memorial Park Pool was packed with swimmers and their families for the first home meet of the season for the Rutland swim team, hosting Quechee.
Nineteen different Rutland swimmers won individual events on Tuesday. Ethan Courcelle, Lindsey Taylor and Griffin Taylor led Rutland with four individual wins apiece, along with a handful of others with multiple wins.
Lindsey Taylor won the girls 15-16 50-yard freestyle in 29.88 seconds, beating out teammate Emma Cosgrove. She won the 50 backstroke in 36.30 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:10.42, both times ahead of Cosgrove and she won the 50 breaststroke uncontested.
Griffin Taylor won the boys 13-14 50 butterfly in 35.52 seconds, beating out teammate Owen Cosgrove. He won the 50 breaststroke in 40.25 seconds and 50 free in 28.61 seconds, both times edging out Ari Lefebre. He won the 100 free uncontested.
Courcelle brought home wins in the boys 17-18 50 free, 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke. All of those were uncontested.
Tuesday’s event opened with Quechee’s Emily Golos winning the 500 free uncontested.
A series of medley relays followed. The girls 9-10 100 medley team of Cameron Behrendt, Jordis Finch, Kristin Sweet and Anna O’Brien won their race for Rutland in 1:42.19. They beat out another Rutland team by more than five seconds.
Rutland won four of the five 200 medley relays, all of which were uncontested.
The individual portion of the meet opened with Rutland’s Clementine Costantino picking up her first of three wins, in the uncontested girls 9-10 individual medley with a time of 2:13.11.
Quechee’s Logan Jones won the boys 11-12 IM and Rutland’s Maya Traska took the girls 13-14 100 IM in 1:42.13.
Rutland swept the 25 free races with wins from Piper Cioffi-Willman, Caleb Sinclair, Rory Moran and Wesley Reynolds. Cioffi-Willman and Moran’s wins were tight, winning by less than a second.
Rutland won the majority of the 50 free races. Griffin Taylor, Olivia Cole-Bugay, Lindsey Taylor, Justine Peters and Ethan Courcelle had outright wins.
Quechee’s Golos and Eldon Crossett took home wins in the girls 11-12 and boys 15-16 50 frees respectively.
The tightest 50 free came in the boys 11-12 race, where Rutland’s Jayden Lawless and Quechee’s Ethan Mitchell tied at 38.39 seconds. Quechee’s Hawkin Oates was less than a second behind as well.
Costantino picked up her second win of the day in the girls 9-10 25 fly, edging teammate Sweet by 1.20 seconds with a time of 24.09 seconds.
The clubs were pretty even in the 50 fly races. Griffin Taylor, Ethan Courcelle and Brian Stanley won for Rutland and Golos and Jones won for Quechee.
The only 100 breaststroke to be contested was at girls 13-14. Emma Wiegers won the race in 1:27.71 beating out teammate Olivia Cole-Bugay. Rutland’s Lefebre and Quechee’s Crossett won 100 breaststrokes uncontested.
Rutland won three of the four 25 back races. Costantino’s final individual win came here by a slight margin. She won the girls 9-10 race in 22.67 seconds, besting Quechee’s Evie Thom by 0.05 seconds. Reynolds also won by less than a second in the boys 9-10 race, while Rutland’s Francis Cotter and Quechee’s Charlie Ulman won the other two races.
In the 50 back, Traska, Owen Cosgrove, Lindsey Taylor, Ethan Courcelle and Luke Sunderland won for Rutland. Leah Crossett and Eldon Crossett won for Quechee.
Quechee picked up an uncontested win from Jones in the boys 12-and-under 100 fly and Rutland’s Moran won the 25 breaststroke in 24.52 seconds, less than three seconds ahead of teammate Finch.
Rutland won all but one 50 breaststroke, getting wins from Lindsey Taylor, Griffin Taylor, Wiegers and Lawless. Quechee’s win came from Grace Staats at girls 11-12, where she bested Rutland’s Savanna Shelton by more than two seconds.
Rutland took three of the four 100 back races. Traska’s time of 1:39.40 in the girls 13-14 race, just edged out Wiegers for the win. Emma Cosgrove and Ethan Courcelle had the other two Rutland wins, while Logan Jones won uncontested for Quechee.
Sinclair, Cioffi-Willman and Reynolds won for Rutland in the 50 free. Thom grabbed Quechee’s lone win the event by a slim margin, outdoing Moran by less than half a second.
The teams split the 100 free, winning three apiece. Rutland’s wins came from Cole-Bugay, Griffin Taylor and Lindsey Taylor. Cole-Bugay edged out Wiegers by less than two seconds in her race.
For Quechee, Eldon Crossett and Golos won comfortably in their races. Oates’ win was tight, beating out Rutland’s Lawless by less than a second.
The meet wrapped up with free relays. Quechee won its lone free relay at boys 11-12 with the team of Oates, Jones, Ethan Mitchell and Matt Williams.
The most highly-contested free relay came at girls 9-10 with Rutland’s team of Sweet, Moran, Finch and Behrendt winning by about 10 seconds over a Quechee team in the 100 free relay,
Rutland also had relay wins from the team of Cioffi-Willman, Cotter, Cassia Finch and Emma Weideman and the team of Sinclair, Charlie Fox, Caden DuBray and Connor Monroe.
Rutland also won a sextet of free relays uncontested.
Rutland’s next home meet is on July 13 against Manchester.
