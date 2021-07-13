The Rutland swim team welcomed the Manchester Tritons to White’s Pool for a dual-meet on Tuesday.
Rutland had 14 swimmers take home top honors in individual events, with Ethan Courcelle and Kristin Sweet leading the with four wins apiece.
Courcelle won all four of his boys 17-18 races uncontested, taking the 100-yard individual medley, 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke and 50 freestyle.
Sweet edged out Manchester’s Kate Hornby by less than half a second with a time of 19.48 in the 25 free. She outpaced teammate Clementine Costantino in the 25 fly with a time of 25.43 seconds and she beat out Costantino in the 25 back as well. Sweet had a dominant win in the 50 free winning by almost eight seconds.
The meet opened up with a series of medley relays. Rutland won the girls 9-10 100 medley relay with their team of Sweet, Jordis Finch, Anna O’Brien and Lilla Kiraly in 1:44.20. Rutland won the boys 9-10 race uncontested.
Rutland also won three of the four 200 medley relays.
The boys 11-12 team of Simon Kiraly, Jayden Lawless, Earl Saunders and Louie Mason, girls 13-14 team of Maya Traska, Emma Stanley, Selin Kilic and Olivia Cole-Bugay and boys 13-14 team of Griffin Taylor, Owen Cosgrove, Ari Lefebre and Will Sabataso all came out victorious.
Manchester’s lone win in 200 medley relay came from its girls 15-18 team.
Moving to the individual races, the Tritons won seven of the nine individual medleys. For Rutland, Courcelle won uncontested and Kilic won the girls 13-14 in 1:17.69, more than five seconds faster than Manchester’s Giana Fiske.
The Tritons’ Elise Hornby won the girls 9-10 race in 1:59.22 and Freyja Borgia, William Mair, Siena Marshall, Alex Kopeck, Harper Stevenson and Mary Mendez won uncontested 100 IMs for Manchester.
Rutland won three of the four 25 free races. Outside of Sweet’s win, Francis Cotter took the girls 8-and-under race in 24.01 seconds, less than half a second ahead of Manchester’s Hanna Mair. Landon DuBray just out-touched teammate Arjun Oquendo at boys 9-10 winning by 0.01 seconds.
Manchester’s Andy Baer won the boys 8-and-under race.
The Tritons won five of the eight 50 free races. The closest of their wins came at girls 15-16 with Willa Redden winning by less than a second over teammate Perrin Marion with a time of 27.60 seconds, Raven French, Will Larkin, Rowan Russell and George Zilkha also won for Manchester.
Rutland’s wins in the 50 free came from Courcelle, Kilic and Luke Sunderland. Kilic won with a time of 29.76 seconds and Sunderland won in 38.36.
Rutland took two of the three completed 25 fly races. Outside of Sweet’s win, Oquendo won over a Rutland teammate that was disqualified. Hanna Mair won for Manchester at girls 8-an-under also over a disqualified teammate.
The Tritons won five of the eight 50 fly races. French, Russell, Larkin, Stevenson and Nathan Younce brought home the wins. The closest came from Stevenson at girls 15-16, who beat teammate Redden by 1.94 seconds.
Outside of Courcelle’s win, Kilic won by more than three seconds at girls 13-14 and Earl Saunders won uncontested at boys 11-12 for Rutland.
Manchester won four of the seven 100 breaststroke races. Zilkha won by more than four seconds at boys 15-16 and Blake Bishop won by more than 15 seconds at boys 13-14. Marion and Hannah Cyr won uncontested.
Rutland’s Emma Stanley won the girls 13-14 race in 1:36.12 over the Tritons’ Ana Realmuto. Lawless and Prudence Cotter won uncontested.
Manchester swept the 200 free races with wins from Stevenson, Charlotte Salo and Natasha Kopeck.
The Tritons took three of the four 25 back races. The closest of the bunch came at boys 8-and-under, where Baer’s time of 35.47 seconds was 0.31 seconds faster than Rutland’s Connor Monroe. The other two wins were from Hanna Mair and William Mair. Rutland’s win was from Sweet.
Manchester won four of the six 50 back races, getting wins from French, Redden, Emmy Asciutto and Ariana Monegro. Rutland’s Sunderland and Brian Stanley were also winners.
Each side won a 100 fly race. Rutland’s Costantino won the girls 12-an-under race in 2:24.25 and Manchester’s Larkin won the boys 13-14 race in 1:07.86.
Manchester’s Hanna Mair, William Mair and Elise Hornby were winners in the 25 breaststroke. Elise Hornby just out-touched Rutland’s Finch by 0.06 seconds.
The Tritons won six of the eight 50 breaststroke races with three of them coming down to the wire. At girls 13-14, Fiske won by 0.31 seconds over Kilic. At boys 13-14, Bishop beat out Griffin Taylor by 0.13 seconds and at boys 15-16, Zilkha edged Younce by 0.30 seconds.
Manchester’s other wins came from French, Stevenson, Russell. Rutland’s wins were by Saunders, who won by more than three seconds over Sunderland at boys 11-12, and by Courcelle.
Rutland won the lone contested 100 back race with Traska winning over teammate Emma Stanley with a time of 1:35.59. Manchester’s Kate Hornby and Mendez won uncontested.
Manchester won three of the four 50 free races. Rutland’s win came from Sweet, while Baer, William Mair and Borgia won handily in their races for the Tritons.
Rutland had its lone 100 free win by Lawless at boys 11-12. Lawless finished in 1:47.27 ahead of teammate Simon Kiraly.
Manchester won the other six 100 frees with wins from Pernilla Borgia, Fiske, Larkin, Redden, Russell and Zilkha.
A series of 100 and 200 free relays finished up the meet.
Rutland won all four 100 free relays, getting wins from the girls 8-and-under team of Francis Cotter, Jill Sweet, Josephine Fox and Evangeline Hall, boys 8-and-under team of Monroe, Tate Shelton, Marcus St. Peter and Charlie Fox, the girls 9-10 team of Finch, Kristin Sweet, Lilla Kiraly and Nahla Hollinger and the boys 9-10 team of Hunter Pew, Sawyer Doenges, Terran Bembe and Wesley Reynolds.
Rutland had two of the wins in the 200 free relay, from the boys 11-12 team of Sunderland, Lawless, Mason Corbin and Louie Mason and the boys 15-18 team of Courcelle, Brian Stanley, Griffin Taylor and Jonathan St. Peter.
Rutland hosts Upper Valley Acquatic Center next Tuesday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.