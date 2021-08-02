Southern Vermont swim teams are putting in final preparations ahead of this weekend’s Vermont Swim Association championship meet at Upper Valley Aquatic Center.
Many of those teams were at Rutland’s Whites Memorial Pool on Saturday for the Rutland Invitational.
The Brattleboro swim team had the most individual winners with 12, while the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays, based out of Springfield, had 11 winning swimmers.
Brattleboro had three swimmers, Galen Ferguson, Kali Taylor and Will Hill, who won four races each. Manchester Tritons’ Alex Wasyliko, Quechee’s Emily Golos and Logan Jones and Bennington’s Amelia Zazzaro and Josha Roopnarine all won four individual races as well.
The meet opened up with a series of medley relays. Brattleboro won the mixed eight-and-under 100-yard medley relay uncontested, while Quechee won the mixed 9-10 race by less than three seconds over a Rutland team.
Upper Valley Rapids, the Bennington Marauders and Brattleboro won the 200-yard medley relay races.
The Killington Sharks’ Sophia Nisimblat won the girls 13-14 100 individual medley by 4.61 seconds over Brattleboro’s Haven Ferguson with a time of 1:08.98 in a packed field.
CRVS also had two 100 IM winners with Haley Racicot winning the girls 17-18 and Miles Garvin winning the boys 15-16 races. Zazzaro, Golos, Taylor, Roopnarine, Galen Ferguson all won contested 100 IMs and Brattleboro’s Sully Murray won an uncontested race.
The closest races came from Golos winning by less than two seconds over Bennington’s Adeline Isakov and Taylor winning by less than two seconds over the Stingrays’ Ari Cioffi.
CRVS had a strong showing in the 25 freestyle races, winning three of the four. In the boys 9-10 race, Carl Johnson beat teammate Calvin Seman by 0.01 seconds, Autumn Lord won her girls 8-and-under race by 0.22 seconds and Oliver Lord won the boys 8-and-under fairly comfortably. The lone non-CRVS swimmer to win a 25 free was Zazzaro.
The Rutland swim team picked up its first win of the day in the boys 13-14 50 free, where Griffin Taylor’s time of 28.02 seconds beat out CRVS’s Abraham Burek by 0.32 seconds.
There were a handful of really close 50 frees. Golos, Zoey Zazzaro, Kali Taylor and Manchster’s Rowan Russell and Will Morell all had wins coming by less than a second. Jones and Hill both won a 50 free as well.
Amelia Zazzaro and Quechee’s Hazel Bordeau had less than one-second edges in their wins in the 25 fly and Brattleboro’s Oliver Donahue won his via the other two competitors being disqualified.
Bennington’s Shay Callanan and Manchster’s Mary Mendez won comfortably in their 200 IM races. Callanan’s win was the closer of the two with the Stingrays’ Janie Thompson finishing 10.44 seconds off the lead time.
A handful of 50 butterfly races were decided by less than a second. CRVS’s Burek’s time of 32.45 seconds in the boys 13-14 race bested the second place finisher by 0.54 seconds. Nisimblat’s time of 28.84 in the girls 13-14 race was less than a second faster than Zoey Zazzaro and Brattleboro’s Emily Croteau, in the girls 15-16 race, also won by less than a second.
Russell, Hill, Wasyliko, Jones, Galen Ferguson, Bennington’s Lucy Poole and Rutland’s Clementine Costantino also won 50 fly races.
CRVS’s Thompson was one of the winners in the 100 breaststroke. She won the girls 15-16 race in 1:20.20, besting Manchester’s Perrin Marion by 1.25 seconds. Thompson’s teammate Garvin won his 100 breaststroke uncontested and Killington’s Otto Nisimblat won his race against Manchester’s Nathan Younce by more than seven seconds.
Roopnarine, Russell, Isakov, Manchester’s William Mair and Quechee’s Elizabeth Staats were other 100 breaststroke winners.
Golos, Staats, Roopnarine, Kali Taylor and Jones were winners in the 200 free.
Oliver Lord edged out Upper Valley’s Korbin Schroeck with a time of 27.62 seconds in the boys 8-and-under 25 backstroke. Hanna Mair, Charlie Bordeau and Galen Ferguson were also winners in the event.
Bennington and Manchester both had a pair of wins in the 50 back. Manchester’s Natasha Kopeck won by less than a second over teammate Mary Mendez in the girls 17-18 race and Wasyliko won the boys 17-18 race over Otto Nisimblat. Shay Callanan had a tight win over Brattleboro’s MK Farkas and Bennington’s Emily Tibbetts won comfortably in the girls 13-14 race.
Jones, Hill, CRVS’s Ruby Kiefer and Brattleboro’s Morgan Murray won 50 back races as well.
Manchester’s William Mair and Bennington’s Priya Roopnarine won 50 breaststroke races.
CRVS had a pair of uncontested wins in the 100 fly. Sarah Streeter won the girls 12-and-under race and Cioffi won the girls 15-16 race. Wasyliko and Will Larkin also won uncontested, while Haven Ferguson had a tight win in the girls 13-14 division.
Autumn Lord and Oliver Lord were winners for CRVS in the 25 breast as were Brattleboro’s Hazel Rupard and Upper Valley’s Miles Gunning.
Killington’s Heidi Alf had her lone win of the day in the girls 17-18 50 breaststroke, where she finished in 37.78 seconds, which was 0.13 seconds faster than Russell. Thompson won by less than one second in her 50 breaststroke and Garvin won comfortably in the boys 15-16 race.
Rutland’s Emma Wiegers and Brogan Moran also had their lone wins in the event. Wiegers finished the girls 13-14 race in 39.88 seconds and Moran finished the boys 11-12 race in 48.51 seconds.
Isakov, Younce and Josha Rooparine won 50 breaststrokes as well.
Kiefer was one of six winners in the 100 backstroke. She finished the girls 12-and-under race in 1:25.21. Tibbetts had the closest win of the bunch. She finished the girls 13-14 race in 1:07.19, less than a second ahead of Brattleboro’s Haven Ferguson.
Mendez, Sully Murray, Morgan Murray and Elliott Murray were also 100 back winners.
Galen Ferguson and Upper Valley’s Mimi Al-Nimr were winners in the 50 back.
Bennington won two of the 50 free races. Timur Isakov and Amelia Zazzaro both won their races. CRVS’s Luke Kiefer was a winner in the boys 8-and-under race and Hanna Mair won the girls 8-and-under race.
The final individual event of the day was the 100 free. Rutland’s Jayden Lawless won his lone race of the day with a time of 1:27.76 in the boys 11-21 division.
Golos, Mendez, Hill, Wasyliko, Zoey Zazzaro, Kali Taylor and Brattleboro’s Jayden Cyr also won a 100 free race.
Brattleboro won both 100 free relays and won two of the three 200 free relays. Bennington won the other 200 relay. Rutland had a trio of second-place finsihes in the meet-end relays.
The Vermont Swim Associaiton championships are set for Saturday and Sunday at Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.
