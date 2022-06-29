The Rutland swim team opened its summer season in style, finding great success taking on the Killington Sharks and Woodstock on Tuesday at White Memorial Pool.
Rutland had 16 individual winners on the day to lead all teams. Ethan Courcelle, Emma Wiegers, Griffin Taylor and Wesley Reynolds brought home four wins apiece for Rutland.
Killington was paced by Orlaith O’Dwyer’s four wins, while Paige Fieldhouse and Yanni Amos had three apiece.
At the 17-18 year old age group, Courcelle, arguably the most experienced swimmer on the Rutland team, cruised in his two contested wins. He finished the boys 50-yard freestyle in 26.73 seconds, winning by more than 11 seconds, and won the 50 butterfly by more than 16 seconds. Courcelle won uncontested in 50 backstroke and 100 back.
Rutland’s Brian Stanley won the boys 50 breaststroke and men’s 500 free uncontested.
At the 15-16 age group, Killington’s Paige Fieldhouse was strong winning her three events. Fieldhouse won the 50 breast in 43.27 seconds, She took the 100 breast uncontested.
Rutland’s Olivia Cole-Bugay and Maya Traska won a pair of events. Cole-Bugay took the girls 50 free in 29.28 seconds and edged Woodstock’s Lexi Fuster by less than a second in the 100 free. Traska won the 50 back in a tight race, where she won by 0.44 seconds over Fuster. Traska won the 100 back uncontested.
Rutland’s Ari Lefebre also won two events, the 50 breast and the 100 breast.
Woodstock’s Graham Fox won four events in the 15-16 age group. Teammate Libby Galton also won a race.
Rutland’s team of Courcelle, Lefebre, Taylor and Stanley dominated against Woodstock in the 200 medley relay winning by more than 30 seconds. Traska, Cole-Bugay, Cosgrove and Emily Sunderland won uncontested on the girls side.
Rutland also swept the 200 medley relays with those same teams.
At the 13-14 division, Wiegers, a Mount St. Joseph student, shined with her four wins. Wiegers’ closest win of the day came in the 50 breast, where her time of 41.35 seconds edged Woodstock’s Abby Galton by 0.36 seconds. She also withstood a tough challenge to win the 50 free in 31.69 seconds, won comfortably in the 100 free and the 100 breast.
Taylor matched teammate Wiegers with his four wins. He won comfortably in the 50 free, 50 fly, 50 back and 50 breast. His closest margin of victory in his sweep of the 50 yard events was by more than four seconds in a pair of those races.
Rutland’s Anna Souza won by more than three seconds in the girls 50 back, finishing in 43.69 seconds, and Owen Cosgrove won the boys 100 free by more than five seconds.
Woodstock’s Owen Whalen won the 100 individual medley.
Rutland won the 200 medley relay uncontested with its team of Souza, Wiegers, Emma Stanley and Autumn Cioffi-Willman and 200 free relay with the team of Souza, Wiegers, Stanley and Pema Kerins.
Rutland also took the boys 200 free relay with the team of Kiraly, Owen Cosgrove, Luke Sunderland and Alberto Marin.
In the 11-12 group, the Sharks’ Yanni Amos had a strong day with her three wins. She won a highly-contested 50 free in 35.04 seconds, winning by exactly a second. She won the 50 back and dominated in the 100 free.
Woodstock’s Keller Murphy won comfortably in the boys 50 free and 50 back. Teammate Lucy Fox won the 50 breast.
Rutland’s Kristin Sweet won the two-swimmer 50 fly race and Pema Kerins won the 100 IM uncontested. Arjun Oquendo won the boys 50 fly uncontested and won the 50 breast, while Thomas Yaddow took the 100 free uncontested.
Rutland’s earned a girls 200 medley relay win with its team of Kerins, Anna O’Brien, Cameron Behrendt and Greta Courcelle. They also won the boys relay with the team of Yaddow, Oquendo, Simon Kiraly and Landon McClallen.
Rutland took the boys 200 free relay with Yaddow, Oquendo, McClallen and Terran Bembe. Woodstock won the girls race.
In the 9-10 group, Rutland’s Wesley Reynolds grabbed a comfortable win in the 25 free in 21.13 seconds, 25 back in 25.08 seconds and 50 free in 50.89 seconds. He won the 25 fly uncontested.
Rutland’s Nora Greeno earned a win in the 25 back, finishing in 22.64 seconds and Mackenzie Corbin won the 25 fly uncontested.
Woodstock’s Chloe Costello won the 25 free, 50 free and 25 breast.
Rutland won both 100 free relays uncontested with the boys team of Reynolds, Caleb Sinclair, Caden McClallen and Landon Bushee and the girls team of Corbin, Francis Cotter, Madison Bedard and Lucy Lennox-Levins.
In the 8-and-under age group, it was Killington’s Orlaith O’Dwyer that stole the show with her four wins. She took the 25 free in a packed field, finishing in 21.09 seconds. She won the 25 fly and 25 breast with her opponent gettind disqualified, while she dominated in the 50 free. Teammate Nora Rudy won the 25 back.
Woodstock’s Kevin O’Neill won the 25 free and 25 back and Rutland’s Marcus St. Peter took the 50 free.
Rutland got a pair of uncontested wins in 100 free relays with the boys team of St. Peter, Nolan Aines, Kape Bembe and Brady Hamilton and the girls team of Emma Weideman, Jill Sweet, Madelyn Stygles and Cassia Finch.
