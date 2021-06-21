The moments right before a swim race can be solitary. A swimmer thinks about what’s ahead, the time they want to beat and how they help put their team in the best position to win.
After a year without as much action in the pool, swimmers across the state will welcome the pressure that comes in those moments this summer.
Rutland opened up practices last Monday for its summer season, with the 11-19 year old group getting going first and the younger group following right after.
Rutland’s swimmers are in good hands with the talented coaches leading the way. Barb Marshall has been the longtime coach of the team. She’s assisted two talented Rutland High graduates.
Bailey Peters was a standout at Southern Connecticut State University and MacKenzie Traska was as talented as they come for the Rutland swim team.
They also have Rutland Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters helping coach. She coached the Killington Aquatics Club, prior to making the move to Rutland Rec.
Kim Peters says the program has more than 100 swimmers for the 2021 summer season, which is more than they had pre-COVID.
“We practiced a little last year, but everything was a lot more strict with everything that was going on,” Kim Peters said. “Everyone is excited to get going and compete this year.”
Rutland is hosting three meets this year at its home pool at Whites Memorial Park on Avenue B in Rutland.
The first is next Tuesday, June 29, against Quechee. They also host Manchester on July 13 and Upper Valley Aquatic Center on July 20. Rutland travels to Springfield to take on the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays on July 27.
There are a bunch of swimmers expected to make an impact for Rutland.
In the older group, Ethan Courcelle is one to watch on the boys side.
Courcelle, who is also a standout soccer player at Mount St. Joseph Academy, has two years left of eligibility with the Rutland swim team.
Courcelle is a year-long swimmer, whose best event is the backstroke.
“(Ethan) is a top qualifier,” Kim Peters said. “He does well at a lot of events.”
The rec department encourages its kids working at its camps to join the team. A pair of Rutland High students are doing just that.
Jenna Sunderland and Justine Peters are both Rutland athletes who should make a big impact on the swim team this winter.
“They’re both athletes that work for the rec,” Kim Peters said.
Griffin Taylor is a younger swimmer to keep an eye on in the coming years. Just 13 years old, he’s a multi-sport athlete with hockey being one of his best.
Ten-year-old Clementine Costantino is another great young swimmer.
Swimming is a unique sport. It’s one where teammates can span different ages, genders and more.
“Swimming is such a life sport,” Kim Peters said. “You can have five siblings all of different ages and genders on the team. It’s a unique sport.”
Rutland loves to build that welcoming environment with its teams and at its meets.
“We have a lot parent involvement. It’s such a great community event,” Kim Peters said. “I know every time we have a meet, we’ll have plenty of parent volunteers. We call it the outdoor summer fun league.”
Having summer swimming back this year has to feel great for the Rutland swimmers and their competitors across the state.
Rutland’s opener next Tuesday officially kicks off the jour
ney that will fly by quickly. The Vermont Swim Association state championship meet is set for Aug. 7-8 at Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.
