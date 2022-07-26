The Vermont Swim Association state championship meet is just a week and a half away, so teams are ramping up for the stretch run of the summer season.
The Rutland swim team welcomed the Killington Sharks to White Memorial Pool on Tuesday for a dual meet.
Ethan Courcelle has had a standout swimming career for Rutland and this season has been no different. He paced his club with four individual wins. Teammates Anna Souza, Griffin Taylor, Ari Lefebre and Emma Wiegers won three races apiece, among a handful of others that won two or one individual race.
Yanni Amos paced Killington with three individual wins, while Julia Baldwin, Sophia Nisimblat and Kiefer Moore had two apiece.
In the boys 17-18 races, Courcelle was dominant, winning the 50-yard freestyle, 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke and 100 free. His closest margin of victory was 6.80 seconds in the 50 free that he finished in 28.51 seconds.
Lefebre won his races in the boys 15-16 division, the 50 free, 100 breaststroke and 100 free, uncontested.
In the girls 15-16 races, Wiegers dominated in the 100 free, winning by more than 30 seconds. She also took a comfortable win in the 50 breast and 100 breast. Teammate Olivia Cole-Bugay earned a close win in the 50 fly, finishing in 38.27 seconds, more than three seconds faster than Emily Sunderland. Cole-Bugay also won the 50 free in close fashion over Killington's Paige Fieldhouse.
The Sharks grabbed two wins from Nisimblat winning the 100 back in dominant fashion and the 200 individual medley uncontested. Baldwin took two wins as well. She earned one of the closest wins of the day in the 50 back where she finished in 39.03 seconds, by 0.82 seconds over Rutland's Maya Traska, and comfortably won the 500 free.
In the boys 13-14 division, Taylor had a trio of comfortable wins, taking the 50 free, 50 back and 100 free. His closest win was the 50 free where his time of 26.44 seconds was more than 10 seconds faster than teammate Jayden Lawless.
Rutland's Souza had a pair of close wins, taking the girls 13-14 50 free and 50 back both by less than four seconds. She also had a dominant win in the 100 free.
In the boys 11-12 division, Rutland's Brogan Moran grabbed a win by less than a second in the 50 free, finishing in 32.01 seconds, which was 0.87 seconds faster than Killington's Moore. He also won the 50 back by more than five seconds.
Moore showed a ton of stamina, winning the men's 500 free in 7:47.72 seconds and he dominated in the boys 12-and-under 100 back.
The Sharks' Amos had to battle to win two of her three races in the girls 11-12 division. She finished the 100 free in 1:22.15, less than a second faster than Larissa Syvertson, and the 50 free in 34.29 seconds, less than two seconds faster than Syvertson. Amos won the 100 back uncontested.
Rutland's Syvertson got her lone win of the day in the 50 back, where she finished in 41.63 seconds. Kristin Sweet won the 50 fly in 48.14 seconds and Rory Moran won the 50 breast in 48.09 seconds.
In the girls 9-10 division, Rutland's Piper Cioffi-Willman won the 50 free in a crowded field, finishing in 47.19 seconds. Teammate Francis Cotter won the 25 breast in 29.57 seconds, Mackenzie Corbin won the 25 free in 18.60 seconds and Nora Greeno won he 25 back in 20.07 seconds.
In the boys 9-10 division, Rutland's Caleb Sinclair took the 50 free and 25 back uncontested.
Rutland's Marcus St. Peter was the lone boys 8-and-under swimmer to finish in less than a minute in the 50 free, earning a tight win over teammate Nolan Aines. He also won the 25 free.
Teammate Landon Bushee won the 25 back in 29.11 seconds, less than a second faster than St. Peter.
Just like St. Peter, teammate Jill Sweet was the lone girls 8-and-under swimmer to finish the 50 free in less than a minute, finishing in 56.38 seconds. Sweet also won the 25 back in a tight race with Cassia Finch.
Rutland's Hazel Mabey's 23.18-second time in the 25 free, edged Killington's Orlaith O'Dwyer by 0.15 seconds.
Rutland is set to host the district meet on Saturday at White Memorial Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.