The Rutland girls tennis team flashed some its depth in a 6-1 victory against city rival Mount St. Joseph Thursday afternoon at the Whites Playground courts.
Having played twice already this week, including a match the day before on Wednesday against perennial power South Burlington, RHS decided to shift up the lineup a bit and give some of its younger girls a chance to get into the action.
The players answered the call in a big way.
"On the doubles, we tried to have one girl with a little experience with one of the newer girls, so they can help them through it," said Rutland co-coach George Schaffer.
"The singles, we tried to get a bunch of girls in that don't play as much to get them some experience and game time. All the girls that are new seem to be enjoying it, so that's a big thing."
MSJ notched its lone win of the day and first win of the season in the No. 5 singles match, where the Mounties' Lauryn Charron beat Rutland's Chelsea Pond in a 10-7 in a 10-point tiebreak.
Pond had won the first set 6-4 and Charron came back with a 6-2 win in the second set. Charron jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the 10-point tiebreak, but Pond wasn't going down without a fight, winning the next three points, before Charron got the game-winning tally.
Charron is a first-year tennis player as a junior but has plenty of athleticism as one of the top post players in MSJ's girls basketball team.
"(Lauryn) picked it up real quick," said second-year Mounties coach Melissa Valgoi. "We took her off the basketball court and stole her for tennis."
Rutland won the other six matches in straight sets.
The No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches were the most competitive in the matches that RHS won.
MSJ's No. 1 singles player Elizabeth Williams jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first set against Abbey Watelet, but Watelet responded well down the stretch, winning the last four games to take the set.
Watelet controlled the second set, winning 6-1. Watelet talked about the wind as something that she had to adjust to in Thursday's match.
Watelet's game has really grown since last year. She went from struggling to make the singles lineup to a fixture this season.
"When (Abbey) gets down on herself, she can get into some trouble, but when she focuses, she has a lot of natural ability," Schaffer said. "She works hard and is a really good player. She was the sixth singles player last year and didn't play as much and this year, she's consistently been No. 2 or 3. It's a big jump for her."
Emma Barclay dominated the opening set against the Mounties' Laney Hussak 6-1, but Hussak improved in the second set.
Hussak got the second set to 5-4, but Barclay was able to close it out.
"Laney has really come along," Valgoi said. "Last year, she played a lot of doubles, but this year, we've gotten her into that singles position and she's really thriving."
Rutland's Elizabeth Stoodley cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win against Tashina Forrest at No. 3 singles and RHS's Sadie Lewis topped Maura Whitman 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
The well-experienced junior Arikka Patorti teamed with Molly Lucas at No. 1 doubles for Rutland and the team found great success, beating Sydney Stout and Mari Trombetta 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, RHS's Jayla Eugair teamed with Addison Blanchard, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Lexi Foster and Abby Williams.
Rutland (2-1) hosts Hartford on Thursday. MSJ (0-2) hosts Bellows Falls on Tuesday, April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.