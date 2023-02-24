The last time the Rutland girls basketball team clinched a semifinal spot at Patrick Gymnasium the world was a very different place.
The COVID-19 pandemic was running rampant through the United States and the sports world felt it. Event after event was canceled and Vermont high school sports were no different. RHS's scheduled semifinal against top-seeded CVU was axed and the designation of "quad-champion", the only solace of a lost experience.
Fast forward three years and Rutland will finally get another shot. Second-seeded RHS clinched a Division I semifinal spot with a 49-35 win against No. 10 BFA St. Albans Friday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
"I told them today that those seniors were the last time we were there," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "Now they get a chance to go back and try to do something. I'm super happy for them. We have to keep it rolling."
Rutland's semifinal opponent is No. 3 St. Johnsbury, who was a 58-40 winner against No. 6 Mount Mansfield on Friday night.
RHS has hung its hat on the defensive end of the floor all season along, so it was fitting that that end was key in Rutland taking control early in Friday's contest.
RHS's offense took a few minutes to get going in the opening quarter, but its defense didn't allow the Comets to become the aggressor. Rutland locked up driving lanes and played tight defense, making things very difficult for BFA-St. Albans.
"Our defense came spot on today," said RHS coach Nate Bellomo. "The (BFA) coach even said, 'your defense just stifled us.' Collectively, we just came after it."
Ryleigh Hughes provided a ton of energy for Rutland in the opening half with her relentless rebounding. She put a few of those boards back on target for putbacks, leading the team with nine points in the opening half.
"It's really big for our team, offensively to get all those baords," said Hughes of her and Jasmine Evans' role in the post. "It takes away opportunities from the other team."
Rutland created a little cushion in the second quarter, getting its lead to double figures late in the frame.
BFA-St. Albans didn't want to go away in the second half. Rutland pushed its lead to as much as 16 at one point in the third, but the Comets got it down to 11 by quarter's end.
Comets junior guard Ruby Dasaro did everything she could to keep her team's season afloat with her effort, scoring eight of her team-high 16 points in the third quarter.
Rutland pushed its lead to 14 early in the fourth, but a 6-0 run fueled by sophomore Cadence Lafferty made things interesting again.
Time just wasn't on the Comets' side though and when RHS was put on the line, it made BFA pay.
In the fourth quarter, Rutland shot 10-for-14 at the charity stripe, among Evans, Anna Moser, Mackenzie McLaughlin and Katelyn Velde.
Moser led RHS with 14 points, followed by Evans with 10, Hughes with nine and Karsyn Bellomo with six. Behind Dasaro's 16, Lafferty had 11 points for the Comets.
Consistency is key in anything a person does in life. Rutland has been about as consistent as they come this winter. Eighteen straight wins is all the evidence needed to prove that point.
"There's been two teams that have been consistent all year. That's CVU and us," coach Bellomo said. "Consistency, I'll take that going into the playoffs, more than a little bit of magic."
Rutland (19-2) brings that consistent approach to the University of Vermont on Monday against the Hilltoppers. Tip-off is at 6:30 at Patrick Gymnasium. No. 1 CVU and No. 4 Essex follow at 8 p.m.
Will the two most consistent teams stamp into their finals ticket? There's only one way to find out.
