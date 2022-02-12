As a game goes on, a team always wants to build up and play its best hockey in the most important minutes.
The Rutland girls hockey team only got better as more hockey was played Saturday against the CVU/Mount Mansfield CougarHawks, winning comfortably 4-1 at Spartan Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the Raiders were the first to strike in the second.
Rutland senior Isabel Crossman skated around the CougarHawks' net and found sophomore Addison Hubert in front of the crease. Crossman hit her with a perfectly-timed pass and Hubert put it home.
The Raiders didn't wait long to strike again. On the same shift, Hubert scored again, assisted by Crossman and sophomore Elizabeth Cooley.
"When they're in sync, we're unstoppable," said Rutland coach Katherine Pate. "The fact that they scored two in one shift, it helped us crawl back up the ladder."
It's often that Hubert, Crossman and Cooley, who make up Rutland's top line, are the impacting the game in big ways, whether it's in the goal column or assist column.
"We've all known each other for such a long time," Hubert said. "We're really good friends on and off the ice. We have that communication which makes it possible to have success."
Rutland arguably played its best hockey in the third period, where it had a massive shot advantage over CVU/MMU.
The CougarHawks were kept without a shot on goal for half of the period, while the Raiders were constantly pressuring the CVU/MMU defense.
"We played Rutland hockey and were ready to go," Pate said. "The first period, I think our emotions got the best of us. We went in there between periods and we were ready to fly in the second and third periods."
Crossman got in the goal column with 14:24 to play, with a nice backhanded shot from the left side of the crease. Cooley and Arikka Patorti assisted on the play.
Sasha Miller scored for the CougarHawks with 4:36 to go to avoid the shutout, but Alyssa Kennedy added a final insurance goal for Rutland with 1:49 left.
Sierra McDermott was her usual reliable self in goal for the Raiders, making 17 saves. CVU/MMU goaltender Grace Ferguson made 18.
Saturday was also Senior Day for Rutland, so the Raiders' seniors, Kennedy, Crossman, Gracie Stahura, Molly Abatiell, Elise Lidstone, Makenna Hubert, Abby Stoodley and Sydney Wood were honored before puck drop.
"It was an awesome feeling. Everyone was so excited before the game," said Addison Hubert, of getting the win for the seniors on Senior Day.
Rutland surely hopes there are more wins to be had down the stretch, but wins on Senior Day always mean a bit more.
