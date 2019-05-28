Burlington scored the first goal of the second half in an attempt to build some momentum for a comeback, but Rutland's Garrett Davine snatched it away from them. Davine had the next two goals to cushion Rutland's lead to 8-3 and the Raiders went on to an 11-8 victory and a spot in the Division I boys lacrosse quarterfinals.
Davine and Conner Ladabouche each had three goals and teammates Jacob Lorman and Joe Anderson added two apiece Tuesday at Alumni Field. Eric Brewer also scored for the Raiders.
"They were coming out in the second half fired up," Davine said of the Seahorses.
That is why Davine's scores were timely and deflating.
Chris Wilk's performance in the net also had to be deflating to the Seahorses. The Rutland goalie had 17 saves, some were difficult ones.
"He does it every day," Davine said of Wilk.
Davine was in a new role. Coach Rob Labate played him as a midfielder and used him to take advantage of his ability to "drive the cage."
Both of Davine's two quick goals to answer the Seahorses' first score of the second half came when he was bearing down on Burlington goalie Sullivan Weston.
The Seahorses had only two goals at halftime with the Raiders putting the clamps on the Seahorses' prime attackers.
One of the key ingredients of that defensive effort was Tyan Hayford.
"I thought Tyan Hayford did an incredible job," Labate said. "His assignment was the dangerous Duncan Macdonald, not necessarily to lock him down but the communicate and let others know where he was all the time."
The Raiders had lost three of their last four regular-season games, but they came out flying in this one.
"Those three losses weren't the best but we were having fun in practice and we were hyped up for this game," Davine said.
Ladabouche got the Raiders on the board first with Brewer earning the assist.
Lorman got the lead back for the Raiders via Ladabouche's assist but Milo Trabulsy drew the Seahorses even again.
The Raiders took the lead for good on one of those plays that appears to leap from the white board onto the turf. Ladabouche threaded the ball to a cutting Anderson in perfect stride and Anderson executed the catch and shot fluidly with 2:22 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Raiders wrapped the rest of the half in Raider Red to take that 6-2 lead into the break. Brewer made it 4-2 with John Cotter assisting and Anderson and Lorman tacked on the other goals of the half.
The Seahorses had to be feeling a comeback when McCall Heimert scored 1:18 into the half to slice the mragin to 6-3.
Enter, Garrett Davine. He put up an unassisted goal and then converted another off Aidan Pitts' assist.
The Seahorses never could net an equalizer but they did shave it to one, 8-7. Heimert had two more goals and Trabulsy rang up another to make it 8-7 with 8:14 remaining in the game.
Ladbouche scored to bump the lead to two with 6:30 left. Davine's third goal made it 10-7 with 3:48 to go.
The No. 9 Seahorses finish the season at 6-10.
The victory earns the No. 8 Raiders a trip to Hinesburg where No. 1 and 14-1 CVU represents an imposing obstacle.
But the Raiders stood up to the Redhawks pretty well during the regular season, losing 10-4 in a game in which Ladabouche hit the pipes a few times.
Rutland, the No. 8 seed, takes an 8-8 record into the game.
"We know CVU and they know us," Labate said.
Everyone knows the Redhawks. The last six Division I state championship plaques have a place in their trophy case.
