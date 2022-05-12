Mother Nature decided to skip spring all together and go right to summer this week. The Rutland and Mount St. Joseph girls tennis teams certainly felt that in their rivalry matchup on Thursday.
With temperatures as high as 86 degrees in Rutland, it was the Raiders cruising to a 7-0 win against the rival Mounties at White Memorial Park.
Tennis is a sport where you're constantly moving and it's easy to lose wind. Extra water breaks were a necessity on what was easily the hottest day of the season for both teams.
"It's just something you have to deal with in the moment to make it through the match," said Rutland coach Rick Bjorn. "To go from almost winter, bad weather to summer overnight, it's tough. Both teams had to deal with it."
Olivia Andrews, Rutland's No. 2 singles player, had the added pressure of having to regain her fitness after being out with COVID.
"We are not used to this kind of heat at all," Andrews said.
Andrews took part in the most competitive of the seven matches on Thursday. She was in a tight battle with MSJ's Sarah Guierrier in the first set, eventually pulling away to win 6-4.
"The first set was really tough because she has really good lobs," Andrews said. "They're deep in the court and they bounce up really high. I'm excited for when I play her again.
Andrews made adjustments in that set and they paid off beautifully.
"(Sarah's) a lefty so I figured out where her backhand was. I started hitting to her backhand more and getting her lobs sooner, just giving her harder and faster balls," Andrews said.
It's adjustments like that that will be incredibly important when the matches gain even more weight down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
"It was persistence and a never-give-up attitude," Bjorn said of Andrews' effort. "It was a good example for the rest of the team to watch that. As we move on and have some tough matches ahead of us, that's going to be the attitude that we're going to want to take."
The No. 2 singles match did see a premature 2-0 end in the second set when Guierrier had to forfeit. According to Mounties coach Melissa Valgoi, Guierrier wasn't feeling great earlier in the day and surely the heat didn't make matters any easier.
"I'm excited to see her play that girl again," Valgoi said. "She had a tough day earlier, so I'm glad she even tried."
Rutland won handily in multiple matches. At No. 1 singles, the experienced Raiders star Olivia Shipley cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win against Sophia Hussak in a match that featured many solid rallies.
At No. 3 singles, Anna Gallipo won 6-0, 6-0 against Elizabeth Williams and both doubles matches also finished in that score.
The Rutland doubles team of Bethany Solari and Arikka Patorti beat Grace Courcelle and Tashina Forrest at No. 1 and Sadie Lewis and Annabelle Mahar beat Maura Whitman and Laney Hussak at No. 2.
MSJ's Isabelle Gross won one game against Rutland No. 5 singles player Elizabeth Franzoni, but fell 6-0, 6-1.
Mounties No. 4 singles player Lauren Costales showed plenty of fight in the second set of her matchup against the Raiders' Emma Barclay. After falling 6-1 in the first set, Costales took three games in the second set.
"That was one of the better games I've seen her play," Valgoi said. "She'd never played before this season, so she's come a long way."
Rutland (7-1) hosts Brattleboro and MSJ (2-6) hosts Woodstock on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.