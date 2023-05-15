The beginning of the high school career for the Rutland girls lacrosse seniors was anything but normal.
The 2020 season represented their first chance to put their fingerprints on the program and give a glimpse of what the next four years could be like. Unfortunately, the 2020 season didn't exist.
COVID-19 wiped that season away and the group had to wait until their sophomore year to get a shot. Since then, all they've done is establish Rutland as a consistent contender in the state.
Their senior season has had its ups and downs, but contending still looks to be in the cards. Rutland's six seniors celebrated a 15-7 Senior Day victory against Middlebury Monday afternoon at Alumni Field.
Rutland honored Karsyn Bellomo, Mia Marsh, Lauren Solimano, Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, Mackenzie McLaughlin and Emma Worton before the game, along with the Tigers' nine seniors.
Early on, RHS put on display that it was going to get a win for its seniors, scoring the game's first three goals, all coming within a one and a half minute run in the early stages of the opening half.
Loretta Cooley scored all three of those goals with the second coming on a pinpoint dish by Bellomo, who spotted Cooley cutting in front of the goal.
After Middlebury got a pair of goals back, Rutland controlled much of the back half of the opening 25 minutes, scoring the final five goals going into the break.
"We knew had to come in and get business done. It was our Senior Day so emotions were heightened," Bellomo said. "You just have to shut that all out. We wanted to win this for all of us, but especially the senior class."
RHS seniors Bellomo, Marsh and McLaughlin accounted for four of the five goals during the 5-0 run to close the half.
Bellomo and Cooley paced Rutland with five goals on the day. McLaughlin had three, while Marsh and Lila Tu had one apiece.
Middlebury flashed its speed and tried to create a lot of chances in transition, but RHS did a great job of clogging those lanes, especially in the opening half.
"We tried to just lock on. We worked together from attack to defense to make sure everyone was covered," Solimano said. "Working together as a group really helped us stop those transition passes."
"That's a key we've been focusing on this season, starting our defense the minute the goalie makes a save," Bellomo said.
Middlebury couldn't make up much ground in the second half, but found much more success creating viable scoring opportunities.
Sophomore Ada Weaber did a nice job, especially early in the second half, to create those goals. She had arguably the flashiest goal with an over-the-back-shoulder shot on a free position.
Weaber, Lia Robinson, and Nora Wooten all had two goals on the day, while Nyna Cole had one.
"It was nice to come back and get a few goals in," said Middlebury coach Dena Greenman.
Greenman said clogging up Rutland's drives was a major defensive focus in the second half.
The Tigers have had a tough go of things as Monday left them at 1-9. Their schedule has been a gauntlet with the likes of South Burlington, CVU and Burr and Burton on the docket.
The win was the second in a row for Rutland (7-5). RHS is at rival Brattleboro on Friday.
Getting a win on Senior Day always feels good, but doing it next to your best friends is even better. Bellomo, McLaughlin and Marsh play three sports together (soccer, basketball, lacrosse) during the year, while Solimano and Mazzariello-Peer play multiple of the same sport (field hockey and lacrosse) as well.
"We're all tight this year and that's reflected in our play. Connecting passes in transition and moving the ball around on attack is one of the key pieces in our game," Mia Marsh said.
"We've started to learn each other's strengths and weaknesses, which is a huge part of connecting passes and knowing where we're going on the field," Solimano said.
Three of the seniors, Bellomo, Solimano, and Mia Marsh, have been varsity players all three years. Mazzariello-Peer was brought up to varsity during her sophomore year, while McLaughlin and Worton returned to the game after taking their junior year off.
"They didn't have a freshman season, but they really picked it up," RHS coach Zmurko said. "They're a really special class. They're very team-oriented. They're going to be sorely missed."
It was Mia's younger sister goalie Amelia Marsh's birthday on Monday and someone brought cupcakes for the team to enjoy. It was another sign of the camaraderie the team displays.
The cupcakes always taste better after a Senior Day win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.