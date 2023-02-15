The Rutland boys hockey team has come a long way in the last couple seasons.
When seniors Griffin Melen, Anthony Rock, Graham Seidner and Will Alexander entered the program as freshmen, RHS won just five games in 2019.
Oh, how times have changed. This year, Rutland has gone from being the constant underdog to a legitimate contender. RHS earned a 5-1 Senior Day win against Middlebury Wednesday night at Spartan Arena.
Before the game, the four Rutland seniors were honored for their contributions to the program, all playing a major part in RHS having one of its most successful seasons in the last decade.
"They've been around and they walk and act like we want the program to run," said Rutland coach Mike Anderson. "It's nice having four guys high character who can lead the young guys. The rest of the group follows their lead."
On a day all about seniors, it was a junior who played the starring role in Rutland taking control. Cam Rider netted a hat trick and added an assist to pace RHS's effort.
All three of Rider's goals came on the power play.
"(Cam) shoots it hard and finds his spots," Anderson said. "Some guys have a knack for finding the back of the net."
Rider got the scoring going for Rutland in with 3:13 left in the opening period, burying a shot from a tough angle on the left side of the ice, assisted by Jacobb Downs.
Downs got in on the scoring act himself late in the period when he scored from the left circle in the closing minute of the first to up the lead.
Rider buried both RHS goals in the second period, with the first one being a big momentum swing.
Middlebury had cut the deficit to one on a nifty backhanded shot by Kellan Bartlett and the Tigers looked to have the equalizer a few minutes later, but the shot just stayed inside the goal line.
On one of the ensuing rushes down the ice for Rutland, Rider found the back of the net. He capped his hat trick less than three minutes later on an assist by Seidner.
Rutland capped its scoring in the third period when Aiden Good scored on assist by Rider and Seidner.
Despite the four-goal deficit, Middlebury was plenty competitive. Shots were fairly even for much of the game and the Tigers made RHS's defense work.
Middlebury had stretches to open the second and third period where it arguably had the better of play.
Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso was game all night long, making 21 saves. Middlebury's TJ Baron made 19 saves.
"It's nice knowing you have a goalie back there that will keep you in games," said Anderson of Bruttomesso.
Rutland (12-6) is strengthening its case for a top-four seed in Division II. RHS had two games left on the schedule with its next matchup being at rival Brattleboro on Monday.
Middlebury (8-7-1) is at Burr and Burton Academy on Saturday.
