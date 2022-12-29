Last March, Rice was dishing out a 47-30 thumping to Mount Mansfield in the Division I state championship girls basketball game. Thursday evening at Keefe Gym, the Green Knights were on the other end of a double-digit outcome, falling 39-26 to Rutland.
"They have a lot of players back from last year's team. This is a top-notch team," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said after the win.
Bellomo called it a great team win with contributions from a lot of players. The scoring was balanced with freshman Anna Moser leading the way with 14 points, Karsyn Bellomo and Jasmine Evans added eight apiece and Lanza Bellomo tossed in another six.
The best stretch of the night for the Rutlanders came after they took the floor for the second half. They held an 18-9 lead at halftime and nearly as soon as you looked up, they were in command with a 16-point advantage, 31-15.
Rutland fans appreciated that juncture of the game. When their team came to the bench during a timeout with 2:34 left in the third quarter and a 29-15 lead, the fans gave them a rousing ovation.
The Knights tried to make a move, paring the lead to 34-24 with 2:54 left in the game so coach Bellomo took a timeout.
There was no cause for alarm, though, and Rutland easily rolled to its sixth victory against two losses, putting themselves squarely in the upper echelon of Division I.
Once Karsyn Bellomo connected on a 3-point field goal to give Rutland a 5-2 lead, they were in front the rest of the night.
Moser nailed a 3-pointer at the end of the half to send Rutland into the locker room with an 18-9 lead and some good momentum.
Then, they came out and played their best basketball in the third quarter to take over the game.
Elyse MacDonough led the Green Knights with 12 points and Kelli Cieplicki followed with 11.
Rutland senior guard Mackenzie McLaughlin felt it was defense that keyed that strong third quarter.
"We really played as a team and we played as a team on defense," McLaughlin said.
"Defense is huge for us whether we are home or away and we really showed that tonight."
Moser and Lanza Bellomo had the first two buckets of the second half to push the lead to 22-9 and the team was on its way.
"We have the right mindset," coach Bellomo said. "The kids were ready for the game. It was a great team effort."
Bellomo agreed with McLaughlin that defense was a key ingredient during the team's stellar third quarter.
Defense has always been the calling card for Bellomo's teams.
"They really stepped up on defense. They know that is expected. This was a big win for us."
Rice falls to 2-3 and will host BFA-St. Albans on Jan. 4.
Rutland will be gunning for that seventh win on Jan. 5 in Otter Valley's House of Noise.
