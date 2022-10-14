Before the regular season, Rutland boys soccer coach Ben Black noted that his team would be a competitive bunch in the Southern Vermont League. RHS is doing more than just competing, it’s thriving.
Rutland improved its league record to 3-2, upsetting Mount Anthony 1-0 Friday night at Alumni Field.
If someone spent a little too much time at Applebee’s across the street from the Rutland High turf and was late arriving, they would have missed the game’s lone goal.
It happened just 57 seconds into play.
Eli Rosi took a free kick from the left side and sent a beautiful ball to the far post. Brock Qullian got on the other end of it to head it past MAU senior keeper Aiden Moscarello.
Quillan celebrated with his usual run down the bleacher-side sideline.
The Patriots came into Friday’s game with just one loss and a tie, so trailing isn’t something they’ve done much in recent games.
“We needed to start quick,” said Quillan, one of Rutland’s captains.
“We came in with an idea of the way we wanted to play and in the first half it worked beautifully,” Black said. “We controlled play, for the most part. We were able to finish on that chance.”
Rutland doubled the Patriots in shots in the opening half. RHS put MAU on its back foot early on and it took awhile for the Patriots to adjust.
“We just came out a little bit lackadaisical, taking it easy,” said MAU coach Mike Molloy. “We just played them a week and a half ago, so I think they were like, ‘oh, this wasn’t too much’ and that happens.”
The Patriots had a prime opportunity to knot the score late in the half, but it wasn’t to be true.
Rutland fouled an MAU player who was making a run into the box and the Patriots were awarded a penalty kick.
Junior Luke Rizio, a transfer from Twin Valley, took the kick, putting the ball on frame, but RHS freshman keeper Colin Rider dove to the post to turn the shot away. MAU got a rebound attempt, but the volley sailed over the crossbar.
“The goalie made the good save on that penalty and we never got the momentum,” Molloy said.
Rider had a great leg save later in the game in a 1-on-1 situation and commanded his box with authority.
Rider has grown up quickly in the starting goalie role and it’s clear his teammates have grown more comfortable having him back there.
Rider finished the day with 12 saves, while Moscarello made nine stops for MAU.
The Patriots produced a lot more pressure in the second half and heavily outshot Rutland, but RHS contained well and didn’t let many of those chances turn into viable scoring threats.
“(MAU) was more effective going forward in the second half, but our backs and our midfield held them to not great chances,” Black said.
“In the second half, we looked a lot more interested and much more energized, but it was a little too late,” Molloy said. “You have to give Rutland credit for scrapping and holding on.”
For MAU, it’s about getting healthy and regaining form ahead of the playoffs. They’ve been without captains Peter McKenna and Silas Rella-Neill due to injury, so getting those two back would go a long way in their success come playoff time.
“When you’re missing those pieces, it shows. It’s the guys that set the pass through and win the 50-50 ball that you’re missing,” Molloy said.
The Patriots (9-2-1) will be tested down the stretch with matchups against Brattleboro and Hartford, but if they take care of business, a high seed in the Division I playoffs awaits them.
“Hopefully, we get some guys back soon,” Molloy said. “We’re trying to get ourselves ready for the playoffs and try to be as healthy as possible.”
Rutland (4-8) has to be feeling good about the way it has played since an 0-5 start against tough northern competition.
RHS looks to pull off another upset on Tuesday, hosting undefeated Division II Hartford.
