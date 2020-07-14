Rutland was scheduled to play Bennington in Vermont Summer Baseball League action Tuesday, but Mother Nature had other plans.
Rain during the afternoon made Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field unplayable and the game was called off.
The game will be made up next Thursday in a doubleheader at Bennington Baseball Park.
The teams met previously in Bennington, where Rutland’s Griff Briggs threw a no-hitter.
SKIING
Keck passes away
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Eric Keck, a former World Cup downhill skier with local connections, passed last week at the age of 52.
Keck attended Burke Mountain Academy and Green Mountain Valley School in Vermont prior to joining the U.S. Ski Team, where he competed on the World Cup for three years alongside teammates AJ Kitt and Tommy Moe.
Keck was known for his imposing size weighing in at 245 pounds during his career.
“He made everyone feel like he was their best friend on our team,” said former teammate AJ Kitt, in a skiracing.com press release. “As far as he skiing, he wasn’t intimidated by anything. Downhiller by nature but a slalom skier at heart, quick feet, amazing touch. All of the guys, we’re devastated by this.”
Keck’s World Cup career was short-lived, he chose to attend college in 1991.
When Keck made the decision to go to college, he transitioned from the mountain to the field, where he took up football for the first time in his life. Keck spent two years playing at Saddleback Junior College in California prior to transferring to Columbia University. As an Ivy Leaguer, Keck competed as a defensive tackle and co-captain for the Lions.
Keck eventually went on to become a school principal for the Southwick School in Northfield, New Hampshire.
He is survived by his wife, Beth, his three daughters, Phoebe, Zion, and Zachri, and his son Thunder, and his two grandchildren.
