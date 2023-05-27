The Rutland baseball team has had its share of close calls this season. Some have gone their way, and others, not so much.
Saturday's regular season finale was another one of those nail-biters, and this time out, it was RHS claiming victory, topping rival Brattleboro 5-4 at Giorgetti Field.
Rutland finished the regular season with a 5-10 mark, while a young Brattleboro squad wrapped up at 6-8. Both teams are certain to be on the road in the opening round of the Division I playoffs.
The first time RHS and the Colonels met this season last Thursday, Rutland fell in a heartbreaker, giving up four runs in the sixth inning en route to a one-run loss.
"We've played in a lot of games that were a one-run loss," said Rutland leadoff batter Aaron LeFrancois. "We've lost games against Colchester and Brattleboro with bad luck. Hopefully, the luck turns around for us."
Saturday's effort was a display that the luck may be on RHS's side at the right time of the season.
Rutland had taken a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning, but Brattleboro chipped away with a RBI sacrifice fly by Evan Wright.
The Colonels took control in the top of the sixth with a three-run effort to go ahead. John Satterfield and Sam Bogart had RBI knocks in the inning and Satterfield ended up scoring the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
The game was looking eerily similar to the contest down in Brattleboro last week, but Rutland had no plans for the sequel to finish this way.
Fresh off giving up the lead, Rutland knotted the score in the bottom half on squeeze bunt by Sam Arnold that plated Hudson Branchaud.
In the seventh, the coaching staff preached to them that all they had to was manufacture a run and that's what they did. LeFrancois got it going when he was hit by a pitch and then stole second base.
Greg Olsen came up next and hit a ball to third that was bobbled and then thrown away, trying to get him at first. The speedy LeFrancois took advantage and scored the winning run. diving into home, before the squad mobbed Olsen on the grass.
"They showed some fight and we kind of played our Rutland baseball," said RHS coach Geoff Bloomer. "We had the squeeze to tie it. Then, you put the ball in play and hopefully something good happens."
It was fitting that the walk-off run was manufactured by taking advantage of Brattleboro's mistakes because that was something Rutland did a bunch on Saturday.
LeFrancois scored the game's first run in the third on an error by the second baseman on a ball hit by Olsen. A throwing error by the Colonels catcher also allowed Branchaud to score in a two-run fourth inning for Rutland.
"Especially this year, our bats have been kind of cold, so capitalizing on errors is huge," LeFrancois said.
Rutland got its other run in the fourth on a Quin Warner-Hall sac fly that scored freshman Grady Gallagher.
Jolie Glidden went all seven innings for Brattleboro, while Rutland spread the wealth on the mound. Chase de Castro pitched three innings, before Warner-Hall came on for the fourth. Anders Lowkes took the fifth and sixth, before Arnold pitched the seventh.
