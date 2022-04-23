The Rutland softball team's 31-1 victory over Mount Mansfield on Saturday at Northeast Field was a merry-go-round on the bases fueled by walks.
Three Mount Mansfield pitchers combined to issue 24 walks. It was the first game for the Cougars and their pitchers were simply unable to find their release point.
Rutland pitcher Alyssa Kennedy, conversely, was in command throughout the five-inning game. She struck out seven, walked three and surrendered only two hits.
Rutland coach Dick Wright said that Kennedy is a reluctant pitcher.
"She really wants to play infield. She is a great infielder," Wright said.
"I love playing in the infield (on the left side) but I love pitching too," Kennedy said.
If Wright can groom Sierra McDermott to the point she can be in the circle, Kennedy could see some time at third base.
"It's a work in progress," Wright said.
Kennedy hit the first batter of the game with a pitch. Unfazed, she settled in and struck out the next four batters.
"I just had to shake it off and keep going," said Kennedy of her inauspicious start.
Kate Leach, the hit batsman, came around to score but the Raiders answered with 10 runs in the home half of the first.
They scored the 10 runs on only four base hits as the Raiders were gifted with nine walks in the inning in what was a precursor of the game.
After MMU starting pitcher Ellie Campbell walked the first four batters she pitched to, Shaina Keough came on to pitch.
It just did not matter who was pitching for the Cougars, the walks just kept mounting and the Raiders strolled around the bases.
That's not to say the Raiders did not hit when the ball did come across the plate. Kennedy had two base hits and three RBIs and Samera Rideout had the hardest hit ball of the day, a double to center that drove in a run.
Rideout is headed to Castleton University to play softball for coach Eric Ramey.
"I was looking to go South because I don't like the cold. But I had attended a lot of coach Ramey's clinics and I knew he would be a good coach for me," Rideout said.
After Kayla Stevens, Tamara Sabotka, Rideout and Kennedy drew those first four walks for the Raiders, Alivia Morris delivered Stevens home with a single to left and the game was tied.
Kaelei Langlois drew a walk to bring home another run to give the Raiders the lead but that was only the beginning for what would be a very long day for the Cougars.
Sabotka had a two-run single in her second at-bat of the first inning.
Wright got plenty of players into the game and the Raiders stopped taking bases on passed balls and wild pitches.
Wright had a flashback to a game in Bellows Falls where the Raiders beat the Terriers by 50 runs and he received a lot of abuse for running up the score, something he never intentionally did.
Wright and the 1-2 Raiders are encouraged by their early showing. They played two good northern Vermont teams competitively in falling to Essex and Colchester.
"The Colchester game we should have won," Wright said.
"I think we have a really good chance this year. Our defense was awesome," Kennedy said.
The centerpiece of that defense in a tough 3-1 loss at Colchester was spectacular outfield catches by Stevens and Katelyn Velde.
The Raiders will try to keep it going on Tuesday when they travel to Manchester to take on Burr and Burton Academy.
