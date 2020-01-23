Undefeated streaks eventually have to end and the Rutland boys basketball team felt that reality Dec. 17, 2018.
The Raiders were coming off a Division I state championship and had won 43 straight games until Rice put an abrupt halt to the run.
Over the years, Rutland and the Green Knights have developed a bit of a rivalry. Meeting once a year, anticipation is high when the two powerful programs meet.
“Rutland has been a state title contender for years. The tradition and history (Raiders coach) Mike Wood has created there is great,” said Rice coach Paul Pecor. “We always have to be mentally prepared when we go in there.”
“For a stretch there, we were running into them every year in the final four,” said Wood, whose Rutland squad faced Rice four times in the state semifinals during the 2010s.
The teams meet Friday night at the College of Saint Joseph for the next chapter in their series.
The Green Knights are 8-1 and have disposed of pretty much every challenge that’s come their way. Rutland (6-4) is still finding its way, but continues to make strides and pull out close wins. A gut check, double overtime victory against Mill River this week showed the resolve that the Raiders possess.
Rutland will need all of that resolve to keep Rice in check Friday night. The Green Knights’ lone loss came to 10-1 Champlain Valley, but every other game has been a double-digit win.
“Whenever you have a program that is consistently in the final four come into your building, it’s a good gauge of where your program is at,” Wood said. “They set the bar high and are well-coached.”
Junior Michel Ndayishimiye leads the charge for Rice and is as elite as they come in the state. Ndayishimiye sits just 40 points away from 1,000 for his career. The junior missed seven games last season, so it’s possible he would have hit the mark last year, if available.
He just came off a 31-point outing against an elite South Burlington squad, where the Green Knights were 77-67 winners.
“(Michel) does a little of everything. He’s one of those players who can put the ball in the basket,” Pecor said. “He’s learning to be more composed. He knows when he needs to score and when he needs to get others involved.”
“He’s going to score points. We have to try and take away his 3-point shot and make his shots difficult,” Wood said. “He can get into a groove, and when he does, you need to sustain what you’re doing defensively.”
Rice has been without one of its top players, Heath Walker, since the CVU game, where Walker hurt his wrist.
“We’re learning how to play without (Heath),” Pecor said. “Guys are stepping up as they get more playing time.”
“They have a lot of super athletic guys,” Wood said. “They pose a ton of challenges, so we have to make sure we’re rotating defensively and making it difficult.”
Rutland has shown its defensive chops through the season, allowing 60 or more points in a game just twice. For the Raiders, it’s about finding a consistent offensive flow to go with their stingy defense.
As of one of the favorites to make it to Patrick Gymnasium this winter come playoff time, the Green Knights know they’ll get every team’s best shot.
“I start all underclassman, so I try to stress to them that they’ll get every team’s best punch whenever we play,” Pecor said. “We don’t have the luxury of a let down.”
The Mill River boys basketball team is looking for a break to go its way, following two straight overtime losses.
The Minutemen have another tough matchup with Hartford Friday night, a team that beat them by six points early in the season.
The Springfield boys basketball team has ran into midseason roadblocks as well and has lost four of its last five games. The Cosmos’ schedule doesn’t get any easier with a 9-1 Twin Valley squad coming to town Friday night.
The Rutland girls basketball team travels up north for a showdown with Mount Mansfield Friday. The Raiders have handled themselves well against Northern teams, going 4-3 in those games.
