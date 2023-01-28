The first step in creating a winning culture is camaraderie. If a team doesn't get along, its odds of going far dwindle drastically.
The Rutland girls basketball team has built great team chemistry and the wins have followed. RHS extended its win streak to 10 games, beating Burlington 51-36 Saturday afternoon at Keefe Gymnasium.
"We all love each other and that's a huge factor this season," said Rutland senior captain Karsyn Bellomo. "We love coming to practice and getting after each other. Our practices are super intense, and where we're at, 11-2, that's the reason."
Rutland took control on Saturday with a dominant middle portion of the contest.
RHS and the Seahorses were locked in a 13-13 tie after the first quarter, but Rutland was the team to grab the momentum in the second. True to form, it was the defensive end of the floor that RHS hung its hat on.
Rutland clogged up driving lanes and held Burlington scoreless for more than five minutes to open the second quarter, while starting to create a little more of a cushion.
"We scored enough points (in the first quarter). We just had to buckle down defensively," said RHS coach Nate Bellomo. "They responded well."
"All week, we've been working on pushing out in transition and then locking down on defense," Karsyn Bellomo said. "Burlington is a fast team that likes to leak out and then they'll come at you on defense with the traps. Once everything settled into place, we played our game."
Karsyn Bellomo was a key factor in Rutland creating the second-quarter lead. After a scoreless first quarter, she scored nine of her team-high 16 points in the second, burying a pair of 3s.
Rutland continued to build its lead in the third quarter, carrying over many of the strengths that shined before halftime. Bellomo buried another 3 and Anna Moser hit two as well, after being held to just a first-quarter buzzer-beating 3 in the opening half.
Burlington didn't go down without a fight, outscoring Rutland in the fourth quarter, but the Seahorses' struggles in the middle portion of the game were too much to overcome.
Bellomo led Rutland with her 16 points, followed by Anna Moser with 11, Jasmine Evans with seven and Katelyn Velde with six.
Evans was once again a menace on the boards with 14 rebounds.
With Bree McDonald not in the lineup, Nylah Mitchell did the heavy-lifting offensively for Burlington with 14 points and was a load to deal with on the boards as well. The Seahorses got nine apiece from Hawa Awayle and Dieuna Beynnon.
Coach Bellomo was impressed with his girls' effort trying to keep Mitchell in check, especially when Evans was in foul trouble in the first half. Mia Marsh and Ryleigh Hughes did a good job picking up the slack against the taller Mitchell.
Rutland was without a starter in Mackenzie McLaughlin, so sophomore Lanza Bellomo earned a start on the wing, alongside Moser and Karsyn Bellomo.
The wins have been racking up, but Rutland knows it can't rest on its laurels. The heart of Southern Vermont League play is coming up and RHS know it will get each team's best shot.
Rutland (11-2) hosts Burr and Burton Academy Wednesday night. The Bulldogs have enjoyed a successful return to Division I this winter.
"You go from being the hunter to the one being hunted, it's a different mindset," coach Bellomo said. "We have to stay hungry. Defense and rebounding are going to get us where we need to go."
