Blow out 17 candles and a have an 11th consecutive victory with your cake. Now that is the way to celebrate a birthday, Ryleigh Hughes.
Hughes and her Rutland girls basketball teammates held back a game Brattleboro team on Monday night, 46-35. The victory improved Rutland's record to 12-2.
Karsyn Bellomo led Rutland's scoring with 14 points on an assortment of outside shots and by taking the ball hard to the rim. Jasmin Evans followed with 11 points in addition to doing the heavy lifting under the boards.
Evans gives Rutland a precious dimension under the basket because few teams have a comparable player.
"She is not afraid under there," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
The game showcased two of the state's best freshmen in Rutland's Anna Moser and the Colonels' Reese Croutworst. They showed an ability to handle the ball, dissect defenses with precise passes and play with tenacity on defense.
Those ninth graders often score more than they did on this night — eight for Croutworst and seven for Moser — but they played way above their ninth grade standing in so many areas.
The Colonels brought only a 4-9 record to the Keefe Gym but hung around with Rutland for a long while, trailing just 25-18 at halftime.
Rutland coach Nate Bellomo was not surprised.
"I saw Brattleboro in early January against Fair Haven and they are a lot better now," Bellomo said. "I told the girls that this is the time of year when teams get better and we have to get better too.
"Brattleboro came up here with nothing to lose."
Rutland had something to lose — the long winning streak. The Rutlanders have not tasted defeat since Dec. 15 when they fell 58-52 to Mount Mansfield.
Early, it appeared Rutland was ready to blow the Colonels out of Keefe Gym when they breezed to a 14-4 lead.
But the Colonels kept battling. Croutworst connected on a 3-point field goal late in the half as she helped keep her team in the hunt going to the locker room trailing by only seven.
But Rutland came out of that locker room hard. Hoops by Katelyn Velde and Bellomo stretched the lead to 14.
Rutland took a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter and players like Kate Labate and Emma Grimes came off the bench to get some hoops that helped to preserve the victory.
"We played a lot of players tonight," Bellomo said.
"We played as a team and we played defense," Hughes said.
"They were playing up on us so we started to go backdoor and set up our plays."
It was the fifth straight loss for the 4-11 Colonels who were led by another of Brattleboro's electric freshmen, Abby Henry with 12 points.
Rutland will look to extend its winning streak on Wednesday at Keefe Gym but the challenge will be an imposing one with Burr and Burton in town with its 11-4 record.
When coach Bellomo greeted the players at the first practice back on Nov. 28, he saw the potential to achieve this kind of season.
"I thought we had the players if everyone bought into their roles and if we could put the pieces together," he said.
It is a busy week with Burr and Burton in town and then a trip to Brattleboro to tangle with the Colonels again.
Coach Bellomo and his team know that game in Brattleboro will be no piece of cake whether someone has a birthday that night or not.
The Colonels sent that message on Monday night. Everyone's getting better.
