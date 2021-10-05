The Rutland girls soccer team has been on one scintillating ride. Tuesday night, they earned their six consecutive victory with a 4-0 win over Mount Anthony.
They found their offense in this one with four different goal scorers but the constant in the winning streak has been goalkeeper Kathryn Moore and her defense. All six wins have been shutouts.
The first goal was a big one because Rutland and the Patriots had played most of the half scoreless.
But with 4:07 left until the break, Adysen Kinsman scored with a well placed shot in the corner, giving MAU keeper Lexi Gerow no chance.
Makenna Hubert made the play by chasing the ball down and getting it to Kinsman.
“We have been working on that in practice,” Hubert said. “We are playing the ball to the player not marked. I was playing it into that space, not necessarily to her. She happened to be the one there and it was a great shot.”
The Ravens took that 1-0 lead into the half.
Rutland hit the Patriots almost before they knew they were out on the field at the start of the second half. The goal came less than two minutes into it on a gorgeous through ball by Mia Marsh to Sydney Wood.
The pass presented Wood with a one-on-one situation with Gerow. Wood kept her composure, carried it deep in the box and slammed it home.
The Ravens extended the lead to 3-0 with 22:27 left. Bethany Solari, a handful for the MAU defense all night with her crosses and shots, was fouled.
Addison Hubert took the direct kick from 25 yards out and sent a bullet screaming into the upper corner. That gave the Ravens a comfortable 3-0 lead with 22:27 to go.
Brooke Schaffer tacked on the final goal with 3:34 remaining, Solari earning the assist.
Rutland coach Lori McClallen felt her team started slow but once they threw it into gear, the offense was something to behold.
It was clicking all night with exciting runs by Carmryn Kinsman, crosses from Adysen Kinsman and balls played long by the likes of Marsh, Isabel Crossman and Brianna Greene.
The winning streak has the Ravens’ record at 7-3.
They steeled themselves against a tough lineup of northern teams in the early portion of the schedule.
“I think that gave us the realization that there are teams that are much better than we are,” Makenna Hubert said. “We just needed to keep our composure.
“That helped. We have been able to stay positive when it’s cold and rainy.”
McClallen felt surviving the early segment of the first half was a key.
“The first 10 minutes we were slow and we were not organized,” the coach said.
“They had that quick counter and we had to be aware of No. 9 (Aurora Rella-Neill.)
“But in the second part of the first half we began to play our game and at our speed.”
Moore wasn’t tested a great deal on this night but that has not been the case throughout this winning streak.
“She has had to make a lot of saves on point blank shots,” McClallen said of her senior goalkeeper.
Mount Anthony falls to 3-4-1.
As the lights began to dim and Sweet Caroline played over the new $48,000 sound system, the Ravens were already thinking about win No. 7 to continue this wild ride.
That test will come on Thursday night at Brattleboro.
