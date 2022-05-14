Winning pitcher Alyssa Kennedy delivered the walk-off hit in the ninth inning to give the Rutland High softball team a 6-5 victory over Mount Anthony is a game befitting a state title clash at Castleton University, the second weekend of June.
The biggest blow of the game came in the bottom of the seventh with Mount Anthony leading 5-3 and seemingly headed for its fourth straight victory. Samera Rideout blasted a two-run homer over the center field fence to send the game into extra innings.
"I was in a two-strike hole and had struck put in the at-bat before so I was just trying to hit the ball hard and it went over the fence," Rideout said.
It was a line shot but it probably was not hit any harder than the ball she hit in the third inning, a rocket that left fielder Autumn Hayes made an outstanding catch on to rob Rideout of an extra-base hit.
It was an outstanding duel in the circle between Kennedy and Mia Paligo. They were successful with different approaches — Kennedy pitching to contact and Paligo ringing up 12 strikeouts.
Kennedy retired the Patriots 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth.
Kayla Stevens drew a walk to start the bottom of the inning. She stole second but Paligo got the next batter to pop the ball up.
Rideout was then hit by a pitch, bringing Rideout to the plate with one out.
She ripped a base hit that scored Stevens and the Raiders began celebrating a rare win over Mount Anthony.
Rutland coach Dick Wright was trying to recall Rutland's last win over MAU and figured the drought had to be longer than six years.
Pitching to contact is a good formula for Kennedy because her defense is solid.
Left fielder Katelyn Velde made two spectacular catches of foul balls, both off the bat of Taeya Guetti.
"I'm antsy out there," said Velde in explaining how she gets such a good jump on the ball off the bat.
"Our defense has been awesome all year and Katelyn does an amazing job out there," Rideout said.
Both teams pushed across a run in the first inning.
Paligo's base hit down the right field line scored Allee George after George had lined a base hit off the first pitch of the game.
The Patriots grabbed a 3-1 lead with two in the third. Paligo drilled an RBI double and Caedence Bartholdi knocked in another run with a single.
The Raiders answered with two in the fourth to tie it. They did it with only one base hit as Paligo walked a batter and hit another. Velde and Alivia Morris scored to make 3-3.
Sophie Sausvik cracked a home run over the left field fence to put MAU into the lead but that only set the stage for the heroics of Rideout and Kennedy.
George, Paligo and Bartholdi had two hits apiece for the Patriots.
Stevens had two hits for the Raiders but it was Rideout and Kennedy who had the biggest ones.
It was Rutland's sixth straight win and hikes their record to 8-3.
The Patriots fell to 5-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.