Snow squalls outside, late lightning inside. That was the story on Wednesday at Spartan Arena where the Rutland girls hockey team scored twice in the final 55 seconds to pull out a dramatic 5-4 victory over Brattleboro.
Olivia Romo had scored to give the Colonels a 4-3 lead with 2:37 remaining and it appeared Brattleboro was halfway to the bus for a victory ride home.
The Raiders weren’t buying it. Alyssa Kennedy scored with 55.3 seconds remaining with Alexis Patterson assisting and then Sydney Wood scored only 10 seconds later to give the Raiders the dramatic victory, pushing their record to 3-0.
The Raiders did have a 3-1 lead and allowed the Colonels to score three straight to take go ahead.
Rutland coach Dirk Steupert attributed that stretch to his Raiders being “undisciplined.”
But with their backs to the wall, the Raiders did what they had to in the final minute.
Steupert liked what he saw from his players who were on the ice in that last minute.
“That group was driving hard and using their speed,” Steupert said. “That’s how they got the tying goal and the got the winning one the same way.”
The Raiders struck first. Patterson scored by working the puck all the way in from center ice before tucking it past goalie Eliya Petrie.
Edie Cay answered Patterson’s unassisted score and the teams went to the first intermission tied.
Molly Abatiell got the lead back for Rutland with Taylor Surething and Ella Lowkes earning assists.
Elise Lidsone cushioned the lead with a gorgeous slap shot from the point, Patterson notching the assist.
Brattleboro began pushing the attack hard, but freshman Lindsey Taylor, getting her first varsity start in goal, held the Colonels off with two tough saves in rapid succession.
Sera Wideawake hit a hard shot off Petrie’s pads, but it was the Colonels who would catch fire on offense next.
Julianna Miskovich scored off a rebound and Rutland was clinging to the one-goal lead going into the second intermission.
The Raiders held an 18-11 edge in shots on goal at that juncture and looked ready to take control.
That all changed nearly as soon as the teams back on the ice. Tobin Lonergan knotted the score and then Romo gave the Colonels the late lead.
But this is an experienced Raider contingent with some hockey savvy. That showed up in the final minute.
Taylor faced some heavy artillery but she showed plenty of promise in her first start.
“That was a nice baptism,” Steupert said.
The Raiders have three goalies with Taylor, sophomore Kristen Pariseau and senior Emily Hathaway. Steupert is high on all of them and trying to sort things out.
“We have three and they are all quality goalies. They all work very, very hard in practice,” Steupert said.
The Raiders showed some offensive spunk with players like Sierra McDermott, Abatiell and Isabel Crossman showcasing some outstanding skating and stick skills.
The Raiders put their unbeaten record on the line Saturday at home against Essex. “That is our first big test,” Steupert said.
But the Colonels represented a worthy challenge in their own right.
“That is a much improved team over last season,” Steupert said of Brattleboro.
