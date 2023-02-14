There have been stretches in the season where the Rutland boys basketball team has struggled to score. You wouldn't know it if you stumbled upon their squad for the first time on Tuesday at Keefe Gymnasium.
RHS threatened to hit triple digits, beating rival Mount Anthony 97-72 to complete a season sweep of the Patriots.
The win was Rutland's sixth in its last seven games.as it pushed above the .500 mark for the first time this season.
MAU loves to play fast, using an offense akin to the mid 2000's Phoenix Suns who were led by MVP point guard Steve Nash.
The Patriots will speed up an opponent with their press defense and aren't afraid to let it rip on other end if they see even a sliver of an open look.
Rutland knew how MAU liked to play coming in and the home side beat the Patriots at their own game.
"(MAU) presses a lot, so I thought if we could execute and break that press, we would be able to get open shots and some good looks at the basket," said RHS coach Mike Wood.
"We gave up some too. MAU shot the ball incredibly well too, but we got out in transition and made open shots. It was a a solid win."
Anyone in the gym could tell what type of game it was going to be from the opening quarter. Both squads were hitting shot after shot with a total of 47 combined points being scored in the first.
Rutland held an 11-point edge coming out of the first, but it was its effort late in the second quarter that allowed RHS to fully take control.
The Patriots were hanging around for much of the second and had the deficit down to eight points after scoring six straight points of their own.
With MAU chipping away, Rutland turned the tide hitting four 3-point shots in a row to open up its biggest lead of the half up 20.
"(MAU) had gone on a run and it's interesting again," Wood said. "That run to close the half was huge, and from there we did a pretty good job of keeping them at bay."
"We had switched to another defense that we like to use and Rutland destroyed it. They picked it apart," said Patriots coach Hunter Stratton. "We weren't in the right spaces. We weren't being aggressive. If we go into the half down 12, instead of 20, it could a different game.
"Rutland is a great team. I don't care what their record says, that's one of the top four teams in the state without a doubt."
MAU didn't go down without a fight and kept hitting shots. The Patriots were down just 13 points at one point in the third, but couldn't chip too far into the lead as the game was reaching its conclusion.
MAU boasts one of the better offenses in the state, but the defensive end of the floor has often been its bugaboo.
That was certainly the case on Tuesday.
"If we just got a few more stops, we would have been in the game, but any time a team scores 97 on you, you're probably not going to win," Stratton said.
Five different guys were in double figure for Rutland led by Will Fuller's 20 points. Eric Swain had 16, Braeden Elnicki had 14, Eli Pockette had 13 and Luke DelBianco had 12. Tyler Weatherhogg and Cellan Wood added eight apiece., while Jaiden Waton had six.
Carter Thompson had 26 points to lead all scorers for MAU. Braeden Billert followed with 22 points and Shemar Sookdar added 13. Thompson buried seven 3s and Billert had six.
MAU hosts Brattleboro on Monday.
Rutland (9-8) looks to stay undefeated in Southern Vermont League play, hosting the Colonels on Thursday. RHS topped Brattleboro 48-31 two weeks ago on Brattleboro's home floor.
"We used a lot of energy tonight," Wood said. "Hopefully, we have some more left for Thursday."
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Keefe Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.