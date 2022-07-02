Rutland's Tyler Weatherhogg does a bit of everything for Post 31. Versatility ought to be his middle name.
Center field is his usual residence nowadays, but you can also find him in the middle infield at times. His third, and less-visited, home is the pitcher's mound. He stopped into that home late in the second game of a doubleheader against White River Junction and came through.
With a pair of runners reaching via walk to start the top of the seventh, Weatherhogg, and his defense, came through to lock up a much-needed 6-4 win against Post 84 on Saturday at St. Peter's Field.
White River Junction, who came into the day tied for first in the Southern Division, took the first game 8-7.
Weatherhogg is no stranger to pressure situations. He played in a state championship basketball game during the winter and sprinkled in some high-leverage pitching spots during the high school baseball season in the spring.
"(Tyler) has experience in high-pressure situations, so I knew I could count on him," said Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer.
Weatherhogg didn't try to do much on the mound. He just stayed within himself.
"I wasn't really going to blow it by them, so I just wanted to throw strikes and trust my defense and team to make plays," Weatherhogg said.
They made a huge play to quell White River Junction's threat. With runners on first and second, No. 3 hitter Ethan Belvin ripped a liner to shortstop Sam Arnold and they caught Post 84's Zach Johnson well off the bag for a double play.
Weatherhogg went on to get cleanup hitter Matt Hayes to ground out to third to secure the win.
The win snapped a three-game skid for Rutland (4-6).
Post 31 jumped on White River Junction early in the second game. Post 84 had scored two in the top of the first, one one coming on sacrifice fly by Joey Beggs, but Rutland responded with three runs in the first and scored two in second.
Chase de Castro drove in Mike Schillinger and Weatherhogg and a few batters later Alex Polli plated de Castro.
In the second inning, de Castro had another RBI on a sacrifice fly.
"It was important that we got out early in the second game. That gave us the boost the whole time to back our pitchers and come out with a W," Weatherhogg said.
"We had better at-bats in the second game," Bloomer said.
White River Junction, true to form, chipped away scoring two in the third inning on RBIs from Belvin and Hayes and one in the fifth on a throw to second where Rutland didn't cover the bag, but Post 84 couldn't get some of its patented late-inning magic going.
Belvin pitched all six innings for White River Junction. Jordan Beayon went five innings for Post 31, before Arnold and Weatherhogg got the last six outs.
The first game saw a recurring issue creep up for Rutland, making too many errors.
That was impetus for a seven-run fourth inning for Post 84.
Rutland led 2-0 heading into that inning on the back of RBIs from Polli and Cam Rider in the first, but the wheels got a bit loose in the fourth.
The inning started with an error at first base that allowed Nolan Pepe to reach. Rutland would make another error on a double-play throw to first base and the third and final one at third base later in the inning.
White River Junction made its hits in the inning count. Hayes singled to drive in two runs and Justin Robinson followed that up with a three-run homer that got over the right field fence.
"(Errors) have been an issue the whole year. It's kind of like it's contagious," Bloomer said. "One error leads to multiple errors. We've been trying to preach, 'don't be mad at one mistake.'"
Rutland battled back from the five-run deficit, getting two RBIs on a single by Polli and another on a single by Braedon McKeighan in the fifth inning.
Post 31 cut the deficit to one with two runs in the bottom of the sixth after White River Junction got an incredibly important insurance run in the top half.
Rutland had its chance to tie it in the bottom of the seventh, but Stefano Falco was caught a bit too far off third on a groundout and Post 84 threw him out.
Rhys Anderson went 4 1/3 on the mound for White River Junction and was relieved by Jake Gilman. Anders Lowkes went four innings for Rutland and Andy McEnerny followed.
White River Junction (6-3) is at Bennington on Tuesday, while Rutland is at Brattleboro on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.