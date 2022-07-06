A team wants a leader that can preach the right things and then back it up on the field.
Micaiah Boyle fit that role quite well for the Rutland boys lacrosse team this spring.
His standout campaign earned him Rutland Herald boys lacrosse player of the year honors.
First-year Raiders coach Ben Burton emphasized Boyle’s importance to the team after Rutland’s final game, where it was knocked out of the Division I playoffs by Mount Mansfield.
“(Micaiah) has done everything for us this year. He’s been one of our best defensive midfielders and one of the best offensive midfielders,” Burton said.
His season earned him Southern Vermont League A Division first team honors, along with standout RHS senior defender Jake Burton.
Boyle truly was a jack of all trades for the Raiders.
He could help contain opposing attacks and was one of the best scorers the team had to offer on the other end. In that final game of the season, Boyle scored four goals. He had three goals the week before when playing those same Cougars.
Boyle was always a source of offense for the young Raiders and could score in a multitude of ways.
One of his most lethal shots was his patented 15-yard scorching right-handed shot that goalies struggled to stop.
Boyle’s leadership is something that is apparent when seeing his interactions with the team.
He was always one to speak up and provide encouragement in halftime talks or in timeout huddles.
Talking to him, you can tell his passion for his team and the sport. He preached hard work.
“We work hard 100% of the time. There’s no ifs, ands or buts anymore,” Boyle said, following an emotional win against Woodstock early in the season.
It was an emotional season for the Rutland boys lacrosse team, both on and off the field. The senior class, which included Boyle, Jake Burton, Matt Magro, Tyler Terrien, Matt Flannagan and Jack Coughlin, provided the core to weather those times.
Boyle isn’t hanging up his lacrosse stick just yet. He will be playing at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts next year. He will be teammates with high school rival Hayden Gaudette, of Mount Anthony, when he suits up for the Yellow Jackets.
His patented red and white will soon be traded in for the yellow and black.
