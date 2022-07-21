SHELBURNE — The Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour Match Play championships wrapped up on Thursday with champions being crowned in the tournament's three divisions at Kwiniaska Golf Club.
Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy dominated in the finals of the girls 15-18 division, winning 7-and-5 against top-seeded Taylor Moulton, of Burlington Country Club.
Ekwanok Country Club's Charlie Davis, the top seed in the boys 15-18 division, took home the championship in his age group, beating No. 11 seed Bryson Richards, of Country Club of Barre, 3-and-1.
In the semifinals, Richards edged No. 2 seed Sebastian Pell, of Rutland Country Club, 2-and-1. Top-seeded Davis edged Links at Lang Farm's Ben Peake 2-and-1.
Ekwanok's Charlie Potter took home the boys 10-14 division championship. Potter, the top seed, beat No. 3 Patrick Jack Bryan, of Kwiniaska, 1-up.
In the semifinals, top-seeded Potter cruised to a 5-and-3 win against No. 5 Gavin Letourneau, of West Bolton Golf Club.
The Junior Tour has two more events on its calendar this summer. The next is a one-day event at Neshobe Golf Club on Wednesday.
Tee times for the Neshobe event:
8 a.m.: Amy Lyon, Namo, Seibert, Alyssa Gallo.
8:10 a.m.: Kaylie Porter, Taylor Moulton, Anaya Stratemeyer
8:20 a.m.: Teegan Duffy, Madison Mousley, Grace Marroquin.
8:30 a.m.: Lillian Collins, Isabelle Skidd.
8:40 a.m.: Evan Stratemeyer, Aidan Slayton.
8:50 a.m.: Garret Cameron, Sebastian Pell, Kosi Thurber.
9 a.m.: Andrew Ognibene, Evan Marchessault, Ben Ario.
9:10 a.m.: Brody Jewett, Liam Carlin, Joseph Barwood.
9:20 a.m.: William Eaton, Derin Suren, Charlie Davis.
9:30 a.m.: Ashton Tibbits, Ty Whyte, Jack Breault.
9:40 a.m.: Emerson Ayer, Patrick Saxe, Ben Peake.
9:50 a.m.: Lucas Politano, Isaiah Thomas, Bryce Bortnick.
10 a.m.: Ronan Duffy, Cash Mosher.
10:10 a.,m.: Dyan Ingham, Rowdy Malcolm.
10:20 a.m.: Kyle Blanchard, Camden Ayer, Thomas Thorburn.
10:30 a.m.: Chase Ladabouche, Watson Malcolm, Rowan Turner.
10:40 a.m.: Jaxson Ruane, Bentley Strazzulla, Isaiah Bowen.
10:50 a.m.: Oliver Graves, Patrick Jack Bryan, Jack McDougall.
11 a.m.: Luke Russell, Bruce Johnson, Bubba Chamberlain.
11:10 a.m.: Mattie Serafin, Brady Fallon, Cooper Guerriere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.