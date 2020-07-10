STOWE — Rutland Country Club's Garren Poirier kept the Vermont Amateur golf championship in Rutland County, taking the title after an elite run at Stowe Golf Club.
Poirier's 15-under tournament score was just enough to hold off Mount Anthony Country Club's Cory Jozefiak, who shot 14-under.
Poirier's win comes on the heels of RCC's Drake Hull winning the tournament three times in a row.
Rutland's Jared Nelson 66 and 67 in the final two rounds shot him up the leaderboard to finish third at 11-under.
RCC teammates Max Major (8-under) and Logan Broyles (1-under) both made the top 10 as well.
Country Club of Barre's Bryson Richards and Country Club of Vermont's Aidan Melville just missed out on the top 10 finishing even-par for the tournament.
Proctor-Pittsford's Nick Ojala finished just below par at 1-over. He ended up in a tie for 14th place.
Country Club of Barre's Eric Lajeunesse (3-over) and Rutland's Frankie Sanborn (4-over) were both top 20 finishers.
Barre's Nelson Eaton and Mitchell Evans were 27th and 30th respectively, while Stowe's Tyler Parker finished 36th and Barre's Zach Dukette was 42nd.
Rutland won the McCullough Cup, which concluded Wednesday, by 24 strokes over Mount Anthony Country Club.
Morrissey wins Senior title
NEWPORT — Williston Golf Club's Jeanne Morrissey took home the Vermont State Women's Golf Association Senior Championship Thursday, with a 16-over tournament score.
Country Club of Vermont's Deidre Mahler finished third, while Rutland Country Club's Mary Jane Shomo was ninth.
LITTLE EAST
Hall of Fame class announced
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Little East Conference (LEC) announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Monday, which consists of 11 former student-athletes, one former head coach and the first-ever team to be inducted - the 1997 NCAA Division III National Champion University of Southern Maine baseball team. Induction ceremonies will take place on each inductee’s respective campus during the upcoming academic year.
First established in 2012, the LEC Hall of Fame now includes 81 individuals and one team. The LEC’s seventh Hall of Fame class includes:
Scott Chiasson (Eastern Connecticut) - Baseball; Marc DiGiovanni (Eastern Connecticut) - Men’s Lacrosse; Brittany O'Bryant (Keene State) - Women’s Volleyball; Cassy Hanneman (UMass Boston) - Women’s Volleyball; Robin (Dziedzic) Drew (UMass Dartmouth) - Field Hockey; Bruce Wheeler (UMass Dartmouth) - Baseball Coach; Lilly Silva (Plymouth State) - Field Hockey; Bobby Bailey (Rhode Island College) - Men’s Basketball; Rachel Riley-Schafer (Rhode Island College) - Women’s Basketball; Allison Gagnon Gray (Southern Maine) - Women’s Basketball; Mike McCullum (Southern Maine) - Baseball; Carl Rivers (Western Connecticut) - Baseball; 1997 Southern Maine Baseball Team.
Each of the 2020 LEC Hall of Fame inductees will be individually featured in the coming weeks on LittleEast.com, and @LittleEastConf on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
