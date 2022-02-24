CRAFTSBURY — The Vermont high school Nordic skiing state championships opened up on Thursday at Craftsbury Outdoor Center with the classic portion of the event.
Rutland's Brady Geisler was the top Raiders finisher in the Division I boys race, finishing 22nd in 15 minutes, 49.2 seconds.
Teammate Sam Kay was 37th, Owen Dube-Johnson was 40th and Phil Mahar was 44th to round out the Rutland skiers in the top 50.
Twin Valley's Luke Rizio took home the individual classic championship, finishing in 13:40.5, 22 seconds faster than second-place Nico Hochanadel of Burlington. Mount Anthony's Riley Thurber rounded out the podium.
The Rutland boys team of Geisler, Kay, Dube-Johnson and Max McCalla was eighth in the classic relay. MAU's team of Thurber, Finn Payne, Silas Rella-Neill and Peter McKenna won the race, ahead of CVU and Mount Mansfield.
In the Division I boys team scoring, MAU leads with 32 points, ahead of the Redhawks (70) and the Cougars (86). Rutland is currently tied for seventh with St. Johnsbury.
For the Division I girls, Rutland's Erin Geisler was 39th in 21:14 and teammate Annabelle Mahar was 50th.
Mount Mansfield's Hattie Barker won the race in 15:51, beating out Burlington's Rosalie Brown and CVU's Emma Crum.
The Seahorses' team of Brown, Gillian Fairfax, Gretta Killburn and Rebecca Cunningham won the D-I girls classic relay ahead of the Cougars and the Redhawks.
Burlington (28 points) holds a lead over Mount Mansfield and CVU in the team scoring, with MAU threatening to enter podium position.
Otter Valley's Luke Calvin was less than 30 seconds out of earning a top-50 spot in the Division II boys race. Calvin finished in 54th, the top Otters finisher.
U-32 had three of the top four finishers including the top two in the race with Tzevi Schwartz winning in 13:49.7, ahead of teammate Carson Beard. Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy was third to round out the podium.
U-32's team of Schwartz, Carson Beard, Austin Beard and Sam Clark won the D-II boys classic relay, ahead of Craftsbury and Middlebury.
The U-32 Raiders hold a commanding lead in the team scoring over the Chargers and Tigers.
Harwood's Ava Thurston won the D-II girls race in 14:43.5, comfortably beating out Lamoille's Maggie McGee and U-32's Isabelle Serrano.
Middlebury's team of Beth McIntosh, Astrid Olsen, Lia Robinson and Ava Schneider bested Harwood in a close battle in the classic relay. Craftsbury took third.
The Tigers (49 points) hold a 30-point lead in the team scoring over Harwood and U-32 sits in third.
The freestyle portion of the Nordic ski championships is set for Monday at Rikert Nordic Center.
