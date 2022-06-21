Athletes like Brady Geisler don’t come around all that often. Rutland High School is surely happy he was theirs for four years.
Geisler wrapped up an outstanding three-sport career at Rutland, where he competed in cross country, Nordic skiing and outdoor track and field.
His career was one filled with accolades. He was a multiple-time Southern Vermont League champion in cross country. He received numerous All-League and All-State honors and racked up plenty of Rutland Herald athlete of the year honors along the way.
He earned one final athlete of the year honor this spring to cap off that historic career. Geisler is named the Rutland Herald boys track and field athlete of the year for 2022.
“(Brady) has had an outstanding cross country, Nordic and track career at RHS,” said Rutland coach Mike Audette. “He is one of the best distance runners I have had the privilege to coach in all of my time at Rutland, and his work ethic is beyond compare.”
Geisler added the final cherry on top of his career by slaying a pair of records that haven’t been touched in decades.
He started at the Essex Invitational with the RHS 3000-meter record that stood since 1986 and he followed that up by snapping Rutland’s 3200-meter record, while competing at the New England track and field championships. That record stood since 1973.
Geisler finished the record-breaking 3000 meters in 8:59.22. John Daly’s mark of 9:03.2 had stood since 1986. The new 3200-meter record is 9:34.37 seconds. The previous record was 9:48.17.
Record-breaking times like those don’t just happen. They are bred in the moments that most don’t see.
It’s the extra run and the extra workout that has allowed him to have such a successful high school career.
You ask any coach of Geisler and they’re sure to talk about his work ethic.
“(Brady) enjoys the training and he loves the sport,” said Rutland cross country coach Tom Geisler, who is also Brady’s father, after the SVL Championships in the fall. “He loves to work at it. He has a lot of motivation and drive and self-discipline to put the work in.”
“Brady is very disciplined and very committed. But he does all that with ease so he doesn’t scare anyone away,” said RHS Nordic skiing coach Bill Belmonte following the 2021 season.
“He is one of the most tactical runners I have coached, and his ability to set goals, train intelligently to achieve them, and then execute a race plan has been truly special to watch,” Audette said. “Even when faced with adversity or injury, Brady is smart and resilient, and his results demonstrate this race after race.”
There were many potential athletes that could reap this track and field athlete of the year honor. The Mosher brothers, Everett and Eben, were three-time state champions this spring. Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon was a multi-state champion as well.
Geisler’s record-breaking efforts give him the extra push over the top.
Geisler’s next path to conquer comes at RPI, where he will compete in cross country and track and field, while majoring in architecture.
“RPI is getting not only an immensely talented runner but also a diligent student and a truly respectful and mature young man,” Audette said.
The search is on for the next Geisler. There are plenty of talented young Rutland athletes champing at the bit to make their mark.
One thing is for sure. They have big shoes to fill.
“We are going to miss his athletic talents next year, but I will miss his leadership and first class example even more,” Audette said. “Brady has been everything that a Rutland Track and Field runner should be, on and off the track.”
