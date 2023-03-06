EAST BURKE — The Vermont high school Alpine skiing championships got out of the starting gate on Monday with the giant slalom race at Burke Mountain.
In the boys race, CVU claimed the top three spots led by Jake Strobeck's two-run time of 1 minute, 38.41 seconds. George Francisco followed in 1:39.75 and Ray Hagios was third in 1:41.16.
Rutland's Kyle Harned took fourth place in 1:41.23, ahead of South Burlington's Rex Jewell in 1:41.23.
The top 10 was completed by CVU's Sebastian Bronk, Mount Mansfield's Cyrus Goetza and Lev Dransfield, CVU's Ari Diamond and Lamoille's Stokeley Puleio.
Other Rutland skiers in the top 25 were Sawyer Nelson (12th), Jackson Gilmond (16th), Ben Cerreta (21st) and Sebastian Pell (24th).
Mount St. Joseph's David Franzoni was 27th.
CVU took the top two spots in the girls giant slalom race. The Redhawks' Ella Lisle won the race with a two-run time of 1:41.41, ahead of teammate Carly Strobeck.
The top-10 was finished by Rice's Taylor Haskell, CVU's Dicey Manning, Mount Mansfield's Emmy Foote, CVU's Rachel Bialowoz, BBA's Alex Faucher, CVU's Addison Bartley, Mount Mansfield's Cara Gagliardi and Stowe's Lucy Andrus.
Otter Valley's Ella Brytowski finished 18th. The top Rutland finisher was Paige Harned in 36th.
ALPINE SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS
EAST BURKE, VT
BOYS GIANT SLALOM
1. Jake Strobeck, CVU, 1:38.41,
2. George Francisco, CVU, 1:39.75.
4. Kyle Harned, Rutland, 1:41.23.
5. Rex Jewell, So. Burlington, 1:41.39
6. Sebtastian Bronk, CVU, 1:41.69
7. Cyrus Goetze, Mt. Mansfield; 1:41.85.
8. Lev Dransfield, Mt. Mansfield, 1:42.24.
9. Ari Diamond, CVU, 1:42.25.
10. Stokeley Puleio, Lamoille, 1:43.30.
11. Bode Wood, Woodstock, 1:43.33.
12. Sawyer Nelson, Rutland, 1:44.95.
13. Edwin Stephenson, St. Johnsbury, 1:45.61.
14. Eben Gifford, Mt. Mansfield, 1:46.02.
15. Alden Endres, CVU, 1:46.11.
16. Jackson Gilmond, Rutland, 1:46.87.
17. Levi Halley, Woodstock, 1:47.47.
18. Ben Johnsen, Woodstock, 1:47.90.
19. Robie Sumner, BBA, 1:47.90
20. Alex Harden, St. Johnsbury, 1:47.99
21. Ben Cerreta, Rutland, 1:48.63.
22. Owen Kross, Woodstock, 1:48.98.
23. JP Marhefka, Stowe, 1:50.14.
24. Sebastian Pell, Rutland, 1:50.26.
25. Zack Alamuddin, St. Johnsbury, 1:50.90.
26, Charlie Filkorn, Mt. Mansfield, 1:51.56.
27. David Franzoni, MSJ, 1:52.87.
28. Yann Lescop, Lyndon, 1:52.95.
29. Dylan Karpinski, So. Burlington, 1:53.34.
30. Ben Alekson, Stowe, 1:53.40.
31. Liam Meszkat, BBA, 1:54.86.
32. Parker Downing, Harwood, 1:55.05.
33. Jasper Bias-Derry, Stowe, 1:55.12.
34. Ryan O'Neil, Mt. Mansfield, 1:55.36.
35. Ian MacKenzie, BFA-St. Albans, 1:55.38.
36. Braden Fox, Stowe, 1:56.29.
37. Yafta Larocque, St. Johnsbury, 1:58.08.
38. Aaron LeFrancois, Rutland, 1:59.39.
39. Jack Quicker, Woodstock, 2:00.01.
40. Ari Leven, St. Johnsbury, 2:00.21
41. Kealey Ouellette, Lyndon, 2:01.48.
42. Jackson Rothman, So. Burlington, 2:05.39.
43. Peter Ellis, Stowe, 2:05.99.
44. Harland Ransom, Thetford, 2:07.38.
45. Beck Wagner, Stowe, 2:09.89.
46. Russell Rothman, So. Burlington, 2:10.45.
47. Isaac Yukica, Thetford, 2:11.77.
48. Leo Piluso, Lyndon, 2:15.54.
49. Oliver Yukica, Thetford, 2:16.74.
50. Averill Stevens, Woodstock, 2:18.89.
51. Hardy Payson, Thetford, 2:22.79.
52, Connor Gaine, Thetford, 2:34.85.
53. Elijah Renner, Thetford, 2:36.28.
54. Jac Piluso, Lyndon, 2:50.71.
Did not finish two runs
55. Andrew Maneggia, BBA.
56. Knight Okie, BBA.
57. Sam Laporte, Mt. Mansfield.
58. Eric Dessureau, Harwood.
59. Asher Stein, BBA.
60. Jesse Poor, So. Burlington.
61. Addison Heath, St. Johnsbury.
62. Tim Russo, Harwood.
63. Jay Eagle, So. Burlington.
64. Lee Carra, Harwood.
65. Eli White, BBA.
GIRLS GIANT SLALOM
1. Ella Lisle, CVU, 1:41.41.
2. Carly Strobeck, CVU, 1:44.42.
3. Tela Haskell, Rice, 1:45.73.
4. Dicey Manning, CVU, 1:45.93.
5. Emmy Foote, Mt. Mansfield, 1:46.34.
6. Rachel Bialowoz, CVU, 1:46.63.
7. Alex Faucher, BBA, 1:47.19.
8. Addison Bartley, CVU, 1:47.45.
9. Cara Gagliardi, Mt. Mansfield, 1:47.50.
10. Lucy Andrus, Stowe, 1:47.51.
11. Elizabeth Nostrand, CVU, 1:47.54
12. Taylor Moulton, Rice, 1:47.94.
13. Harper Traendly, Rivendell, 1:49.11.
14. Charlotte Stevens, Stowe, 1:49.63.
15. Allie Vogelien, Rivendell, 1:50.48.
16. Elle Zimmerman, Stowe, 1:52.12.
17. Abrie Howe, Stowe, 1:52.21.
18. Ella Brytowski, Otter Valley, 1:52.75.
19. Brooke Weber, BBA, 1:52.87.
20. Brianne Allegra, Lyndon, 1:53.63.
21. Hilary Cyr, BBA, 1:53.66.
22. Gianna Fitzco, Stowe, 1:54.13.
23. Kendall MacLeod, Lamoille, 1:54.37.
24. Tanner Gregory, Stowe, 1:54.63.
25. Ila Rankin, Lamoille, 1:56.53.
26. Macy Moore, St. Johnsbury, 1:56.71,
27. Kaylie Porter, BBA, 1:57.30.
28. Ruby Rolfe, St. Johnsbury, 1:57.32.
29. Ella McCormack, Rice 1:57.51.
30. Amelia Laporte, Mt. Mansfield, 1:57.53.
31. Ellie Campbell, Mt. Mansfield, 1:57.99.
32. Elizabeth Lopes, St. Johnsbury, 1:59.68.
33. Ila Campbell, Lamoille, 1:59.72.
34. Maya Dixon, Thetford, 2:00.10.
35. Moriah Neider, Rice, 2:00.97.
36. Paige Harned, Rutland, 2:02.01.
37. Alla Davis, St. Johnsbury, 2:03.61.
38. Stella Holmes, Rice, 2:05.93.
39. Georgia Levitas, BBA, 2:06.41.
40. Claudia Shoemaker, Woodstock, 2:08.87.
41. Genevieve Hatch, St. Johnsbury, 2:09.60.
42. Lily Gouse, Mt. Mansfield, 2:10.35.
43. Eva Neider, Rice, 2:11.12.
44. Sophia Witkin, BBA, 2:12.36.
45. Ally Cerreta, Rutland, 2:14.11.
46. Ace Irwin, St. Johnsbury, 2:18.40.
47. Maggie Pierce, Woodstock, 2:18.54.
48. Agnes Kardashian, Woodstock, 2:20.87.
49. Toni Howard, Lamoille, 2:21.37.
50. Olivia Grasso, Woodstock, 2:25.69.
51. Vivian Ainsley, Lamoille, 2:37.90.
52. Althea DiStefano, Mt. Mansfield, 2:38.95.
53. Jena-Liv Elliott, Lamoille, 3:15.06.
Did not finish two runs
54. Chloe Masillo, Woodstock.
55. Annesonia Beardsley, Woodstock.
