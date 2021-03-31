The Winchendon School boys basketball coach Kevin Kehoe has a word come to mind when describing Rutland senior Evan Pockette.
“Throwback.”
Pockette will get to display his throwback basketball skills when he suits up for The Winchendon School on the hardwood next year. Pockette recently committed to the post-grad preparatory school in Winchendon, Massachusetts.
The Rutland senior is excited to continue his hoops career and hopes it prepares him for the next level.
“Basketball is my first love,” Pockette said. “This is a great opportunity going forward to help me for college basketball.”
“He’s basketball first. The kid shoots the ball unbelievable and he’s a great ball-handler,” Kehoe said.
It was the throwback style of Pockette’s game that attracted Kehoe to bring the Rutland High star athlete aboard.
“(Evan’s) a throwback. He’s a gym rat,” Kehoe said. “There are so many kids nowadays that only want to get accolades.
“Evan is a kid I think would be just as happy playing in the backyard with one light than he would playing in the Boston Garden.”
Some of The Winchendon School alumni have played Division I college basketball and some have played professionally, both domestically and internationally.
The recruiting process was pretty simple. Pockette had been looking at different options, but decided the preparatory route was the way to go.
Kehoe has been around the game for a long time and he has a method to how he recruits his players.
“You can really find out what guys are gym rats and those that aren’t,” Kehoe said. “I will never speak to a player before I speak to their parents.
“I talked with Evan’s father (Patrick Pockette) and he told me this was just what Evan was looking for.”
Pockette is a hard worker on the court. He’s always expending tons of effort to put his team in the best position to win. Whether it’s causing a crucial steal or getting out on the break, he prides himself on doing the little things.
It’s that hard-working nature that attracted him to The Winchendon School. The program fits perfectly with his demeanor.
“I love how (Coach Kehoe) preaches hard work,” Pockette said. “He’ll push you every day to get better.”
Kehoe expressed to Pockette how difficult it is to play at the level he’ll be playing at with Winchendon, which is in the elite New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) league, where Pockette will be seeing the best of the best on a nightly basis.
“You’ll play against guys every night that will be on TV the next year,” Kehoe said. “When Evan called me, I gave him the bad and the ugly, not the good. If it was easy to be a college player, there would be more of them.”
Pockette is prepared for an intense basketball atmosphere. He’s been in one of those situations throughout his high school career playing at Rutland High for coach Mike Wood.
He’s played in his fair share of big games while at RHS, but he knows he’ll be challenged competing against the country’s best players.
“It’s going to be a much higher level of competition. The pressure is there, but I’m excited,” Pockette said.
Kehoe, a self-described ‘old Irish guy from Queens, New York,’ thinks Pockette will have a lot of success at The Winchendon School.
“Evan is a player who determines the outcome of a game,” Kehoe said. “What level he gets to is up to him. He’s a college basketball recruit in the Class of 2022. He has the talent to play at the college level.”
No matter where he ends up, Pockette’s throwback nature will serve him well.
“There’s not a lot of throwback kids left,” Kehoe said. “Evan could play in many different generations. Those are the kids you can win with.”
